Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 73, Williamsburg Christian Academy 64 Blue Ridge 71, Bishop Sullivan 64, OT Cape Henry Collegiate 78, Veritas Christian Academy 53 Chilhowie 66, KACHEA, Tenn. 61 Colonial Beach 57, Northumberland…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 73, Williamsburg Christian Academy 64

Blue Ridge 71, Bishop Sullivan 64, OT

Cape Henry Collegiate 78, Veritas Christian Academy 53

Chilhowie 66, KACHEA, Tenn. 61

Colonial Beach 57, Northumberland 44

County Christian 72, Temple Baptist 34

Cumberland 40, Bluestone 38

Dominion 65, Park View-Sterling 37

Eastern Mennonite 48, Carlisle 42

Episcopal 64, Potomac School 55

Faith Christian-Roanoke 87, Southwest Virginia Home School 60

Flint Hill 68, Christ Chapel Academy 46

Goochland 66, Buckingham County 55

Graham 60, Richlands 46

Heritage (Leesburg) 52, Loudoun County 50

Highland-Warrenton 61, Christchurch 59

Loudoun County Home School 75, Fairfax Home School 72

Middleburg Academy 61, Steward School 57

Phoebus 71, Warhill 43

Richmond Christian 85, Kenston Forest 69

Tandem Friends School 79, Trinity Christian School 60

Temple Christian 56, Christian Heritage Academy 48

Va. Episcopal 45, Miller School 41

Virginia School for the Deaf 27, Rhode Island School for the Deaf, R.I. 20

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckingham County 56, Amelia County 24

Colgan 71, Freedom (Woodbridge) 38

Dominion 49, Park View-Sterling 36

Episcopal 55, Seton School 43

Goochland 40, Prince Edward County 33

Heritage (Leesburg) 48, Loudoun County 38

Richlands 45, Graham 38

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 76, Potomac School 44

Steward School 62, Middleburg Academy 34

Surry County 50, Greensville County 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Richmond Christian vs. Kenston Forest, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.