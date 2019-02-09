Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 73, Williamsburg Christian Academy 64 Blue Ridge 71, Bishop Sullivan 64, OT Cape Henry Collegiate 78, Veritas Christian Academy 53 Chilhowie 66, KACHEA, Tenn. 61 Colonial Beach 57, Northumberland…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 73, Williamsburg Christian Academy 64
Blue Ridge 71, Bishop Sullivan 64, OT
Cape Henry Collegiate 78, Veritas Christian Academy 53
Chilhowie 66, KACHEA, Tenn. 61
Colonial Beach 57, Northumberland 44
County Christian 72, Temple Baptist 34
Cumberland 40, Bluestone 38
Dominion 65, Park View-Sterling 37
Eastern Mennonite 48, Carlisle 42
Episcopal 64, Potomac School 55
Faith Christian-Roanoke 87, Southwest Virginia Home School 60
Flint Hill 68, Christ Chapel Academy 46
Goochland 66, Buckingham County 55
Graham 60, Richlands 46
Heritage (Leesburg) 52, Loudoun County 50
Highland-Warrenton 61, Christchurch 59
Loudoun County Home School 75, Fairfax Home School 72
Middleburg Academy 61, Steward School 57
Phoebus 71, Warhill 43
Richmond Christian 85, Kenston Forest 69
Tandem Friends School 79, Trinity Christian School 60
Temple Christian 56, Christian Heritage Academy 48
Va. Episcopal 45, Miller School 41
Virginia School for the Deaf 27, Rhode Island School for the Deaf, R.I. 20
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckingham County 56, Amelia County 24
Colgan 71, Freedom (Woodbridge) 38
Dominion 49, Park View-Sterling 36
Episcopal 55, Seton School 43
Goochland 40, Prince Edward County 33
Heritage (Leesburg) 48, Loudoun County 38
Richlands 45, Graham 38
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 76, Potomac School 44
Steward School 62, Middleburg Academy 34
Surry County 50, Greensville County 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Richmond Christian vs. Kenston Forest, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.