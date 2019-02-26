202
Clarification: Oakland Teachers Strike story

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 8:20 pm 02/26/2019 08:20pm
Eyana Spencer, principal at Manzanita Community School, left, and Katherine Carter, a principal at Oakland School of Language, look over their schedule for meeting with California lawmakers about Oakland school funding during a visit to the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. The principals are not striking but support better pay for teachers. Teachers in Oakland, Calif., prepared Wednesday to walk off the job in what could be the nation's latest strike over classroom conditions and pay. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — In a story Feb. 21, The Associated Press reported that the Oakland Unified School District had increased its salary offer to a 7 percent raise over four years and a one-time 1.5 percent bonus, while an independent fact-finding report had suggested a 6 percent raise. The story should have specified the fact-finder’s recommendation covered two years.

