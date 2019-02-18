202
Home » Education News » Man with banner scales…

Man with banner scales crane before Trump speech in Florida

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 5:13 pm 02/18/2019 05:13pm
Share
A man stands inside a construction crane where he attached an American flag and a banner near Florida International University in Sweetwater, Fla., Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a rally at the school in the afternoon. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

SWEETWATER, Fla. (AP) — A man with a banner and an American flag climbed a construction crane near a Florida campus where President Donald Trump came to speak Monday about the political turmoil in Venezuela.

The man spent about two hours atop the crane at the edge of Florida International University’s campus in the Miami suburb of Sweetwater.

Sweetwater Police Chief Placido Diaz said the man forced his way onto the construction site and scaled the crane to make a political statement. He faces multiple charges, including trespassing.

WPLG-TV reports the man’s banner read, “”Mr. Presidente, Please have mercy for E. Arocena.” The words “Cuban exile” were written at the top of the banner.

Eduardo Arocena was an anti-Castro activist sentenced in 1984 to life in prison plus 35 years for the murder of a Cuban diplomat and other bomb and weapons-related charges.

___

Information from: WPLG-TV, http://www.local10.com/index.html

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!