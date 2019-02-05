Kiplinger journalism program completes move to university

202
By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 2:03 am 02/05/2019 02:03am
Journalists at work, conducting an interview with a public figure

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — A long-time journalism program that has trained thousands of reporters over the years has completed its move from Ohio State University to Ohio University.

The Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism was established in 1972 at Ohio State University in Columbus in honor of W. M. Kiplinger, who founded the Washington publisher of business forecasts and personal-finance periodicals.

The program has trained almost 10,000 journalists over the years while housed at Ohio State. It’s supported with an endowment of more than $5 million that will be transferred to Ohio University in Athens in southeastern Ohio.

Ohio University said Monday the program will be based at the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. The program will host 22 journalists from around the world in Athens in April.

