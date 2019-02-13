Hearing delayed on Parkland dad’s conflict with ex-monitor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A hearing has been postponed on claims by a former security monitor who says he’s being harassed by the father of one of 17 people who were killed in a…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A hearing has been postponed on claims by a former security monitor who says he’s being harassed by the father of one of 17 people who were killed in a Parkland, Florida, school shooting last year.

No immediate makeup date was set Wednesday on a complaint filed by Andrew Medina. Medina says Andrew Pollack showed up at a park last week and threatened the former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School monitor, who is a youth baseball coach.

Pollack’s daughter, Meadow, died in last February’s shooting at the school. Pollack is suing Medina, accusing him of negligence for his actions during the shooting. Medina wants a protective order against Pollack.

Medina told police he recognized shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz moments before the shooting but didn’t stop him or sound an alarm. Medina was fired last year.

