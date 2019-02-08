BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 66, Fluvanna 38 Alleghany 76, Giles 65 Atlee 57, Patrick Henry-Ashland 38 Auburn 74, Rural Retreat 15 Benedictine 43, Atlantic Shores Christian 37 Bethel 65, Denbigh 56 Bishop Ireton 62, St.…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 66, Fluvanna 38

Alleghany 76, Giles 65

Atlee 57, Patrick Henry-Ashland 38

Auburn 74, Rural Retreat 15

Benedictine 43, Atlantic Shores Christian 37

Bethel 65, Denbigh 56

Bishop Ireton 62, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 53

Bland County 48, Galax 41

Booker T. Washington 70, Churchland 62

Cape Henry Collegiate 57, Norfolk Academy 53

Caroline 61, James Monroe 50

Castlewood 84, Thomas Walker 61

Charlottesville 68, Orange County 50

Christchurch 48, Norfolk Christian 36

Collegiate-Richmond 62, Trinity Episcopal 60

Colonial Beach 79, Rappahannock 56

Colonial Forge 64, Mountain View 54

Courtland 74, Spotsylvania 53

Culpeper 81, Skyline 63

East Rockingham 77, Stonewall Jackson 31

Eastern View 71, Chancellor 59

Eastside 61, Twin Springs 20

Episcopal 81, St. Albans, D.C. 61

Fairfax 50, W.T. Woodson 48

Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 56, Mountain View Christian Academy 52

Falls Church 58, TJ-Alexandria 54

Fauquier 59, James Wood 42

Flint Hill 62, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 48

Fork Union Prep 62, St. Christopher’s 54

Fort Chiswell 67, Grayson County 59, OT

Fort Defiance 42, Rockbridge County 40

Freedom (Woodbridge) 60, Colgan 58

GW-Danville 81, Magna Vista 39

Gar-Field 67, Woodbridge 56

Gate City 89, John Battle 77

Gateway Christian 55, Virginia Beach Friends School 29

George Marshall 59, Justice 45

George Wythe-Richmond 77, Monacan 72

Georgetown Prep, Md. 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 56

Graham 71, Marion 38

Granby 64, Woodrow Wilson 59

Great Bridge 57, Hickory 39

Green Run 74, Kempsville 56

Gretna 71, Dan River 66

Grundy 70, Twin Valley 65

Hampton 52, Woodside 45

Handley 65, Sherando 33

Hayfield 59, Mount Vernon 52

Henrico 60, Hermitage 52

Holston 62, Honaker 53

Huguenot 72, Midlothian 63

Isle of Wight Academy 73, Denbigh Baptist 27

J.I. Burton 77, Rye Cove 22

J.R. Tucker 68, Mills Godwin 63

James River-Buchanan 52, Parry McCluer 45

James River-Midlothian 55, Cosby 34

Jefferson Forest 47, E.C. Glass 45

John Champe 70, Freedom (South Riding) 51

Kecoughtan 61, Warwick 29

Kettle Run 60, Liberty-Bealeton 56, OT

Lake Braddock 89, West Springfield 72

Lakeland 73, Indian River 33

Lancaster 54, Essex 43

Landstown 75, First Colonial 51

Lee-Davis 67, Deep Run 55

Liberty Christian 81, Heritage-Lynchburg 63

Louisa 79, Monticello 54

Madison County 62, Clarke County 47

Manassas Park 77, Warren County 64

Manchester 68, Clover Hill 53

Martinsville 64, Halifax County 51

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 88, Shenandoah Valley Christian 70

Massanutten Military 84, Quantico 37

Matoaca 57, Colonial Heights 48

Maury 50, Lake Taylor 43

McLean 86, Yorktown 84

Menchville 73, Heritage-Newport News 60

Nansemond River 79, King’s Fork 69

Narrows 60, Craig County 37

Nelson County 64, Appomattox 59

Norcom 43, Norview 40, OT

Norfolk Collegiate 72, Walsingham Academy 70

North Cross 62, New Covenant 54

North Stafford 63, Riverbend 49

Northside 76, Lord Botetourt 56

Osbourn 63, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 51

Oscar Smith 87, Deep Creek 58

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 55, Cave Spring 45

Patriot 70, Osbourn Park 49

Paul VI 64, Good Counsel, Md. 51

Peninsula Catholic 74, Steward School 61

Petersburg 85, Thomas Dale 43

Portsmouth Christian 72, Hampton Christian 43

Potomac 64, C.D. Hylton 53

Potomac Falls 53, Tuscarora 34

Potomac School 61, St. Andrew’s, Md. 58

Prolific Prep, Calif. 75, Mountain Mission 34

R.E. Lee-Staunton 55, Wilson Memorial 41

Radford 75, Floyd County 55

Richlands 69, Tazewell 33

Richmond Christian 78, Amelia Academy 75

Riverheads 66, Page County 56

Roanoke Catholic 83, Westover Christian 44

Rock Ridge 54, Briar Woods 51

St. John Paul the Great 66, Woodberry Forest 51

Stafford 81, Brooke Point 39

Stone Bridge 81, Broad Run 57

Strasburg 54, Rappahannock County 44

Stuarts Draft 92, Buffalo Gap 83

Tidewater Academy 65, Southampton Academy 32

Va. Episcopal 69, St. Annes-Belfield 67

Varina 73, Highland Springs 43

Wakefield 67, Edison 61

Washington-Lee 70, Herndon 61

Waynesboro 65, Turner Ashby 59

West Potomac 62, T.C. Williams 49

Western Albemarle 75, Powhatan 57

Western Branch 82, Grassfield 57

William Campbell 67, Chatham 53

William Fleming 73, Staunton River 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nottoway vs. Maggie Walker, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 56, Nelson County 22

Auburn 54, Fort Chiswell 42

Bishop Ireton 73, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 39

Briar Woods 55, Rock Ridge 33

Brooke Point 78, Stafford 57

Brookville 38, E.C. Glass 31

Brunswick Academy 56, Banner Christian 48

Caroline 46, James Monroe 28

Charlottesville 60, Louisa 43

Chatham 71, William Campbell 30

Churchland 43, Booker T. Washington 38

Colonial Forge 60, Mountain View 53

Courtland 39, Spotsylvania 30

Covington 41, James River-Buchanan 32

Culpeper 64, Skyline 54

Deep Creek 55, Oscar Smith 24

Deep Run 60, Lee-Davis 40

Eastern Montgomery 50, Bath County 37

Eastern View 64, Chancellor 50

Eastside 55, Twin Springs 40

Edison 73, Wakefield 26

Fairfax 53, W.T. Woodson 43

Floyd County 66, Alleghany 57

Fluvanna 38, Monticello 26

Fredericksburg Christian 60, Christ Chapel Academy 19

Freedom (South Riding) 50, John Champe 22

Gate City 62, John Battle 43

George Marshall 53, Justice 29

George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Bland County 16

Gloucester 46, Phoebus 41, OT

Great Bridge 61, Hickory 38

Greensville County 63, Park View-Sterling 42

Hampton 64, Woodside 32

Hayfield 58, Mount Vernon 32

Hermitage 45, Henrico 34

Herndon 61, Washington-Lee 37

Highland Springs 68, Varina 31

Honaker 61, Holston 32

Indian River 64, Lakeland 41

Isle of Wight Academy 50, Denbigh Baptist 20

J.I. Burton 77, Rye Cove 43

James Wood 63, Fauquier 37

Jefferson Forest 55, Liberty Christian 50, 2OT

Kempsville 88, Green Run 34

King’s Fork 60, Nansemond River 31

Lake Taylor 83, Maury 1

Landstown 68, First Colonial 34

Lebanon 56, Virginia High 50

Liberty-Bealeton 35, Kettle Run 24

Lord Botetourt 57, William Byrd 21

Magna Vista 50, Martinsville 40

Maret, D.C. 55, Madeira School 33

Marion 58, Graham 30

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 61, Shenandoah Valley Christian 44

McLean 54, Yorktown 34

Menchville 60, Heritage-Newport News 28

Midlothian 57, Huguenot 30

Mills Godwin 47, J.R. Tucker 39

Monacan 56, George Wythe-Richmond 23

Narrows 50, Highland-Monterey 37

Norfolk Christian 55, Christchurch 46

Norfolk Collegiate 57, Walsingham Academy 19

Norview 69, Norcom 22

Ocean Lakes 86, Frank Cox 46

Osbourn Park 63, Patriot 38

Patrick County 55, Franklin County 40

Patrick Henry-Ashland 39, Atlee 24

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 68, Pulaski County 60

Paul VI 52, Good Counsel, Md. 23

Potomac Falls 48, Tuscarora 44, OT

Powhatan 46, Albemarle 40

Quantico 76, Massanutten Military 64

Rappahannock 53, Colonial Beach 21

Richlands 55, Tazewell 50

Ridgeview 67, Lee High 49

Riverbend 52, North Stafford 21

Riverheads 44, Luray 33

Rockbridge County 62, Broadway 56

Rural Retreat 44, Grayson County 39

Sherando 46, Handley 44

South Lakes 51, Langley 33

Southampton Academy 45, Tidewater Academy 21

St. Annes-Belfield 79, St. Catherine’s 29

Steward School 62, Peninsula Catholic 21

Stone Bridge 40, Broad Run 26

Strasburg 51, Rappahannock County 16

Surry County 65, Brunswick 28

T.C. Williams 74, West Potomac 55

TJ-Alexandria 49, Falls Church 39

Thomas Dale 49, Petersburg 41, OT

Thomas Walker 61, Castlewood 15

Trinity Episcopal 56, Collegiate-Richmond 51

Turner Ashby 45, Waynesboro 29

Va. Episcopal 47, New Covenant 39

Veritas 47, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 8

Veritas Christian Academy 62, Suffolk Christian Academy 33

Warren County 36, Manassas Park 28

Warwick 40, Kecoughtan 29

Western Albemarle 63, Orange County 23

Western Branch 54, Grassfield 25

Westfield 50, Centreville 36

William Fleming 77, Northside 54

Woodbridge 83, Gar-Field 7

Woodrow Wilson 98, Granby 30

Woodstock Central 48, Clarke County 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nandua vs. Maggie Walker, ccd.

