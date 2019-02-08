BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 66, Fluvanna 38 Alleghany 76, Giles 65 Atlee 57, Patrick Henry-Ashland 38 Auburn 74, Rural Retreat 15 Benedictine 43, Atlantic Shores Christian 37 Bethel 65, Denbigh 56 Bishop Ireton 62, St.…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 66, Fluvanna 38
Alleghany 76, Giles 65
Atlee 57, Patrick Henry-Ashland 38
Auburn 74, Rural Retreat 15
Benedictine 43, Atlantic Shores Christian 37
Bethel 65, Denbigh 56
Bishop Ireton 62, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 53
Bland County 48, Galax 41
Booker T. Washington 70, Churchland 62
Cape Henry Collegiate 57, Norfolk Academy 53
Caroline 61, James Monroe 50
Castlewood 84, Thomas Walker 61
Charlottesville 68, Orange County 50
Christchurch 48, Norfolk Christian 36
Collegiate-Richmond 62, Trinity Episcopal 60
Colonial Beach 79, Rappahannock 56
Colonial Forge 64, Mountain View 54
Courtland 74, Spotsylvania 53
Culpeper 81, Skyline 63
East Rockingham 77, Stonewall Jackson 31
Eastern View 71, Chancellor 59
Eastside 61, Twin Springs 20
Episcopal 81, St. Albans, D.C. 61
Fairfax 50, W.T. Woodson 48
Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 56, Mountain View Christian Academy 52
Falls Church 58, TJ-Alexandria 54
Fauquier 59, James Wood 42
Flint Hill 62, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 48
Fork Union Prep 62, St. Christopher’s 54
Fort Chiswell 67, Grayson County 59, OT
Fort Defiance 42, Rockbridge County 40
Freedom (Woodbridge) 60, Colgan 58
GW-Danville 81, Magna Vista 39
Gar-Field 67, Woodbridge 56
Gate City 89, John Battle 77
Gateway Christian 55, Virginia Beach Friends School 29
George Marshall 59, Justice 45
George Wythe-Richmond 77, Monacan 72
Georgetown Prep, Md. 59, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 56
Graham 71, Marion 38
Granby 64, Woodrow Wilson 59
Great Bridge 57, Hickory 39
Green Run 74, Kempsville 56
Gretna 71, Dan River 66
Grundy 70, Twin Valley 65
Hampton 52, Woodside 45
Handley 65, Sherando 33
Hayfield 59, Mount Vernon 52
Henrico 60, Hermitage 52
Holston 62, Honaker 53
Huguenot 72, Midlothian 63
Isle of Wight Academy 73, Denbigh Baptist 27
J.I. Burton 77, Rye Cove 22
J.R. Tucker 68, Mills Godwin 63
James River-Buchanan 52, Parry McCluer 45
James River-Midlothian 55, Cosby 34
Jefferson Forest 47, E.C. Glass 45
John Champe 70, Freedom (South Riding) 51
Kecoughtan 61, Warwick 29
Kettle Run 60, Liberty-Bealeton 56, OT
Lake Braddock 89, West Springfield 72
Lakeland 73, Indian River 33
Lancaster 54, Essex 43
Landstown 75, First Colonial 51
Lee-Davis 67, Deep Run 55
Liberty Christian 81, Heritage-Lynchburg 63
Louisa 79, Monticello 54
Madison County 62, Clarke County 47
Manassas Park 77, Warren County 64
Manchester 68, Clover Hill 53
Martinsville 64, Halifax County 51
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 88, Shenandoah Valley Christian 70
Massanutten Military 84, Quantico 37
Matoaca 57, Colonial Heights 48
Maury 50, Lake Taylor 43
McLean 86, Yorktown 84
Menchville 73, Heritage-Newport News 60
Nansemond River 79, King’s Fork 69
Narrows 60, Craig County 37
Nelson County 64, Appomattox 59
Norcom 43, Norview 40, OT
Norfolk Collegiate 72, Walsingham Academy 70
North Cross 62, New Covenant 54
North Stafford 63, Riverbend 49
Northside 76, Lord Botetourt 56
Osbourn 63, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 51
Oscar Smith 87, Deep Creek 58
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 55, Cave Spring 45
Patriot 70, Osbourn Park 49
Paul VI 64, Good Counsel, Md. 51
Peninsula Catholic 74, Steward School 61
Petersburg 85, Thomas Dale 43
Portsmouth Christian 72, Hampton Christian 43
Potomac 64, C.D. Hylton 53
Potomac Falls 53, Tuscarora 34
Potomac School 61, St. Andrew’s, Md. 58
Prolific Prep, Calif. 75, Mountain Mission 34
R.E. Lee-Staunton 55, Wilson Memorial 41
Radford 75, Floyd County 55
Richlands 69, Tazewell 33
Richmond Christian 78, Amelia Academy 75
Riverheads 66, Page County 56
Roanoke Catholic 83, Westover Christian 44
Rock Ridge 54, Briar Woods 51
St. John Paul the Great 66, Woodberry Forest 51
Stafford 81, Brooke Point 39
Stone Bridge 81, Broad Run 57
Strasburg 54, Rappahannock County 44
Stuarts Draft 92, Buffalo Gap 83
Tidewater Academy 65, Southampton Academy 32
Va. Episcopal 69, St. Annes-Belfield 67
Varina 73, Highland Springs 43
Wakefield 67, Edison 61
Washington-Lee 70, Herndon 61
Waynesboro 65, Turner Ashby 59
West Potomac 62, T.C. Williams 49
Western Albemarle 75, Powhatan 57
Western Branch 82, Grassfield 57
William Campbell 67, Chatham 53
William Fleming 73, Staunton River 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Nottoway vs. Maggie Walker, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 56, Nelson County 22
Auburn 54, Fort Chiswell 42
Bishop Ireton 73, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 39
Briar Woods 55, Rock Ridge 33
Brooke Point 78, Stafford 57
Brookville 38, E.C. Glass 31
Brunswick Academy 56, Banner Christian 48
Caroline 46, James Monroe 28
Charlottesville 60, Louisa 43
Chatham 71, William Campbell 30
Churchland 43, Booker T. Washington 38
Colonial Forge 60, Mountain View 53
Courtland 39, Spotsylvania 30
Covington 41, James River-Buchanan 32
Culpeper 64, Skyline 54
Deep Creek 55, Oscar Smith 24
Deep Run 60, Lee-Davis 40
Eastern Montgomery 50, Bath County 37
Eastern View 64, Chancellor 50
Eastside 55, Twin Springs 40
Edison 73, Wakefield 26
Fairfax 53, W.T. Woodson 43
Floyd County 66, Alleghany 57
Fluvanna 38, Monticello 26
Fredericksburg Christian 60, Christ Chapel Academy 19
Freedom (South Riding) 50, John Champe 22
Gate City 62, John Battle 43
George Marshall 53, Justice 29
George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Bland County 16
Gloucester 46, Phoebus 41, OT
Great Bridge 61, Hickory 38
Greensville County 63, Park View-Sterling 42
Hampton 64, Woodside 32
Hayfield 58, Mount Vernon 32
Hermitage 45, Henrico 34
Herndon 61, Washington-Lee 37
Highland Springs 68, Varina 31
Honaker 61, Holston 32
Indian River 64, Lakeland 41
Isle of Wight Academy 50, Denbigh Baptist 20
J.I. Burton 77, Rye Cove 43
James Wood 63, Fauquier 37
Jefferson Forest 55, Liberty Christian 50, 2OT
Kempsville 88, Green Run 34
King’s Fork 60, Nansemond River 31
Lake Taylor 83, Maury 1
Landstown 68, First Colonial 34
Lebanon 56, Virginia High 50
Liberty-Bealeton 35, Kettle Run 24
Lord Botetourt 57, William Byrd 21
Magna Vista 50, Martinsville 40
Maret, D.C. 55, Madeira School 33
Marion 58, Graham 30
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 61, Shenandoah Valley Christian 44
McLean 54, Yorktown 34
Menchville 60, Heritage-Newport News 28
Midlothian 57, Huguenot 30
Mills Godwin 47, J.R. Tucker 39
Monacan 56, George Wythe-Richmond 23
Narrows 50, Highland-Monterey 37
Norfolk Christian 55, Christchurch 46
Norfolk Collegiate 57, Walsingham Academy 19
Norview 69, Norcom 22
Ocean Lakes 86, Frank Cox 46
Osbourn Park 63, Patriot 38
Patrick County 55, Franklin County 40
Patrick Henry-Ashland 39, Atlee 24
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 68, Pulaski County 60
Paul VI 52, Good Counsel, Md. 23
Potomac Falls 48, Tuscarora 44, OT
Powhatan 46, Albemarle 40
Quantico 76, Massanutten Military 64
Rappahannock 53, Colonial Beach 21
Richlands 55, Tazewell 50
Ridgeview 67, Lee High 49
Riverbend 52, North Stafford 21
Riverheads 44, Luray 33
Rockbridge County 62, Broadway 56
Rural Retreat 44, Grayson County 39
Sherando 46, Handley 44
South Lakes 51, Langley 33
Southampton Academy 45, Tidewater Academy 21
St. Annes-Belfield 79, St. Catherine’s 29
Steward School 62, Peninsula Catholic 21
Stone Bridge 40, Broad Run 26
Strasburg 51, Rappahannock County 16
Surry County 65, Brunswick 28
T.C. Williams 74, West Potomac 55
TJ-Alexandria 49, Falls Church 39
Thomas Dale 49, Petersburg 41, OT
Thomas Walker 61, Castlewood 15
Trinity Episcopal 56, Collegiate-Richmond 51
Turner Ashby 45, Waynesboro 29
Va. Episcopal 47, New Covenant 39
Veritas 47, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 8
Veritas Christian Academy 62, Suffolk Christian Academy 33
Warren County 36, Manassas Park 28
Warwick 40, Kecoughtan 29
Western Albemarle 63, Orange County 23
Western Branch 54, Grassfield 25
Westfield 50, Centreville 36
William Fleming 77, Northside 54
Woodbridge 83, Gar-Field 7
Woodrow Wilson 98, Granby 30
Woodstock Central 48, Clarke County 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Nandua vs. Maggie Walker, ccd.
___
