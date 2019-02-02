BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 80, Giles 65 Atlantic Shores Christian 67, Denbigh Baptist 13 Bishop Sullivan 56, Norfolk Academy 50 Bluestone 40, Cumberland 38 Booker T. Washington 61, Norcom 56 Brooke Point 69, Massaponax 62,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 80, Giles 65

Atlantic Shores Christian 67, Denbigh Baptist 13

Bishop Sullivan 56, Norfolk Academy 50

Bluestone 40, Cumberland 38

Booker T. Washington 61, Norcom 56

Brooke Point 69, Massaponax 62, OT

Bruton 45, Poquoson 41

Buckingham County 65, Randolph Henry 55

Castlewood 46, Twin Springs 38

Charlottesville 72, Monticello 42

Chilhowie 70, Northwood 66

Churchland 65, Woodrow Wilson 61, OT

Colonial Forge 70, Stafford 42

Courtland 73, Caroline 71

Covington 71, Bath County 57

Dan River 64, Altavista 51

Dinwiddie 90, Petersburg 86

Douglas Freeman 56, Mills Godwin 42

E.C. Glass 64, Amherst County 47

East Rockingham 76, Wilson Memorial 68

Eastern Mennonite 65, Holy Cross Regional 52

Eastside 77, Rye Cove 17

Floyd County 68, James River-Buchanan 52

Franklin 45, Greensville County 43

Franklin County 48, Patrick County 40

GW-Danville 92, Tunstall 50

Galax 58, Rural Retreat 32

Gate City 81, Abingdon 58

George Mason 57, Madison County 49

George Wythe-Wytheville 61, Fort Chiswell 56

Glen Allen 60, Deep Run 57

Goochland 72, Prince Edward County 65

Granby 73, Lake Taylor 66

Grassfield 60, Deep Creek 59

Green Run 55, Princess Anne 52

Gretna 66, Appomattox 52

Grundy 53, Hurley 41

Halifax County 83, Bassett 53

Hampton 59, Menchville 53

Henrico 84, Highland Springs 74

Heritage-Newport News 70, Kecoughtan 66

Hermitage 54, J.R. Tucker 40

Highland-Warrenton 89, Fredericksburg Christian 52

Hopewell 77, Thomas Dale 55

J.I. Burton 75, Thomas Walker 39

James Monroe 67, Eastern View 52

James River-Midlothian 52, Clover Hill 32

Jefferson Forest 60, Staunton River 42

John Marshall 82, TJ-Richmond 51

Kellam 58, First Colonial 48

King George 69, Spotsylvania 48

Lafayette 42, Jamestown 35

Lakeland 63, Great Bridge 43

Lakeland 69, Bartow, Fla. 53

Landstown 73, Bayside 36

Lebanon 63, Marion 54

Lee-Davis 69, Hanover 63

Lloyd Bird 78, Manchester 63

Louisa 100, Fluvanna 71

Lynchburg Home School 59, Parkway Christian 48

Manassas Park 85, Culpeper 81

Martinsville 76, Magna Vista 54

Maury 54, Norview 53

Meadowbrook 48, Matoaca 44

Monacan 68, Midlothian 55

Nansemond River 67, Indian River 47

Narrows 59, Craig County 23

Nelson County 53, William Campbell 49

New Covenant 65, Westover Christian 46

North Stafford 78, Mountain View 52

Northside 66, William Byrd 35

Orange County 79, Powhatan 76

Osbourn 41, Battlefield 38

Oscar Smith 56, King’s Fork 51

Peninsula Catholic 72, Central Virginia Home School 65

Phoebus 77, Bethel 34

Portsmouth Christian 79, Broadwater Academy 58

Potomac 62, Colgan 32

Prince George 93, Colonial Heights 60

Radford 67, Carroll County 35

Ridgeview 70, Central Wise 69

Ridgeview Christian 51, Grace Christian 42

Riverbend 78, Chancellor 66

Riverheads 44, Parry McCluer 35

Roanoke Valley Christian 81, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 36

Rockbridge County 66, Turner Ashby 53

Salem-Va. Beach 62, Kempsville 41

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 48, Christian Heritage Academy 41

Spotswood 46, Harrisonburg 45

St. Annes-Belfield 37, Collegiate-Richmond 34

Steward School 85, Greenbrier Christian 40

Surry County 65, Brunswick 50

TEACH Homeschool 57, Gateway Christian 55

Tabb 53, Grafton 49

Tallwood 52, Ocean Lakes 43

Tidewater Academy 66, Richmond Christian 50

Trinity Episcopal 106, Fork Union Prep 52

Twin Valley 93, Honaker 79

Union 60, Lee High 45

Varina 94, Armstrong 76

Virginia High 62, Tazewell 28

Wakefield Country Day 50, Quantico 40

Walsingham Academy 71, Veritas 56

Warhill 59, York 50

Warwick 64, Gloucester 46

Waynesboro 52, Fort Defiance 41

Western Albemarle 50, Albemarle 26

Western Branch 71, Hickory 50

William Fleming 80, Lord Botetourt 60

William Monroe 58, Skyline 42

Williamsburg Christian Academy 77, Hampton Christian 52

Woodberry Forest 56, St. Christopher’s 37

Woodside 81, Denbigh 72

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Grayson County, ppd.

Brentsville vs. Warren County, ppd. to Feb 8th.

Buffalo Gap vs. Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Dominion vs. Park View-Sterling, ppd. to Feb 9th.

Falls Church vs. Lee-Springfield, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Fauquier vs. Kettle Run, ccd.

Forest Park vs. Freedom (Woodbridge), ppd. to Feb 7th.

Gar-Field vs. Hayfield, ccd.

Heritage (Leesburg) vs. Loudoun County, ppd.

James Madison vs. Centreville, ppd.

James Robinson vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Justice vs. Edison, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Langley vs. Herndon, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Liberty-Bealeton vs. James Wood, ppd.

Northampton vs. Nandua, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Nottoway vs. Amelia County, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Rappahannock vs. Lancaster, ccd.

South County vs. Fairfax, ppd.

Strasburg vs. Woodstock Central, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Stuarts Draft vs. Luray, ppd. to Feb 4th.

West Point vs. Middlesex, ppd.

Yorktown vs. South Lakes, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 46, Radford 33

Atlantic Shores Christian 67, Denbigh Baptist 12

Bath County 41, Eastern Montgomery 38

Bethel 57, Phoebus 40

Bishop Sullivan 51, Norfolk Academy 45

Booker T. Washington 63, Norcom 59

Brooke Point 72, Massaponax 55

Buckingham County 47, Randolph Henry 23

Carlisle 65, Southwest Virginia Home School 40

Caroline 37, Courtland 32

Carroll County 72, Giles 49

Central Wise 61, Ridgeview 51

Chancellor 49, Riverbend 32

Charlottesville 57, Monticello 44

Chilhowie 62, Northwood 13

Colgan 58, Potomac 45

Colonial Forge 55, Stafford 39

Cosby 76, George Wythe-Richmond 26

Craig County 45, Covington 42

Culpeper 62, Manassas Park 28

Cumberland 53, Bluestone 30

Dan River 44, Altavista 29

Deep Creek 55, Grassfield 20

E.C. Glass 37, Amherst County 30

East Rockingham 48, Wilson Memorial 47

Eastern View 48, James Monroe 22

Eastside 63, Rye Cove 51

Floyd County 47, Glenvar 38

Fluvanna 59, Louisa 47

Forest Park 58, Freedom (Woodbridge) 46

Fort Defiance 46, Waynesboro 42

Franklin County 71, Patrick County 58

GW-Danville 39, Tunstall 16

Galax 44, Rural Retreat 32

Gate City 76, Abingdon 68

George Mason 60, Madison County 43

George Wythe-Wytheville 67, Fort Chiswell 49

Glen Allen 56, Deep Run 51

Gloucester 44, Warwick 30

Goochland 48, Prince Edward County 38

Grayson County 50, Bland County 37

Great Bridge 52, Lakeland 41

Greensville County 63, Franklin 33

Gretna 58, Appomattox 46

Halifax County 49, Bassett 27

Hampton 54, Menchville 51

Hanover 55, Lee-Davis 45

Highland Springs 57, Henrico 12

Highland-Warrenton 77, Fredericksburg Christian 50

Honaker 65, Twin Valley 26

Indian River 61, Nansemond River 43

Isle of Wight Academy 52, StoneBridge Christian 15

J.R. Tucker 72, Hermitage 47

Jefferson Forest 46, Heritage-Lynchburg 44

Kellam 64, First Colonial 43

Kempsville 59, Salem-Va. Beach 41

King’s Fork 51, Oscar Smith 33

Lake Taylor 115, Granby 13

Landstown 49, Bayside 45

Lebanon 58, Marion 31

Lord Botetourt 50, William Fleming 40

Magna Vista 52, Martinsville 40

Miller School 66, St. Catherine’s 33

Mills Godwin 39, Douglas Freeman 15

Mountain View 50, North Stafford 30

New Covenant 36, Eastern Mennonite 24

Norfolk Collegiate 80, Peninsula Catholic 26

North Cross 47, Westover Christian 25

Northside 59, William Byrd 34

Ocean Lakes 60, Tallwood 33

Osbourn 41, Battlefield 38

Park View-South Hill 53, Southampton 44

Parry McCluer 97, Narrows 23

Portsmouth Christian 41, Broadwater Academy 29

Powhatan 58, Orange County 38

Princess Anne 108, Green Run 52

Richmond Christian 70, Tidewater Academy 33

Rockbridge County 59, Turner Ashby 46

Rustburg 42, Liberty-Bedford 29

Seton School 59, Trinity Christian School 27

Southampton Academy 44, Kenston Forest 30

Spotswood 65, Harrisonburg 30

St. Annes-Belfield 48, Collegiate-Richmond 34

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 73, Osbourn Park 42

Surry County 57, Brunswick 17

Sussex Central 65, Windsor 46

Thomas Walker 58, J.I. Burton 14

Twin Springs 53, Castlewood 26

Union 70, Lee High 36

Varina 43, Armstrong 41

Veritas 47, Walsingham Academy 45

Veritas Christian Academy 43, St. Margaret’s 21

Virginia High 72, Tazewell 29

Western Albemarle 51, Albemarle 33

Western Branch 75, Hickory 33

William Campbell 57, Nelson County 19

Woodbridge 65, C.D. Hylton 12

Woodrow Wilson 65, Churchland 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amelia County vs. Nottoway, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Bullis, Md. vs. Episcopal, ppd.

Centreville vs. James Madison, ppd.

Dominion vs. Park View-Sterling, ppd. to Feb 9th.

Edison vs. Justice, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Fairfax vs. South County, ppd.

Greenbrier Christian vs. Steward School, ccd.

Hayfield vs. Gar-Field, ccd.

Herndon vs. Langley, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Kettle Run vs. Fauquier, ccd.

Loudoun County vs. Heritage (Leesburg), ppd.

Luray vs. Stuarts Draft, ppd. to Feb 5th.

Middlesex vs. West Point, ppd.

Nandua vs. Northampton, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Riverside vs. Stone Bridge, ccd.

South Lakes vs. Yorktown, ppd. to Feb 2nd.

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd. to Feb 4th.

T.C. Williams vs. Annandale, ppd.

W.T. Woodson vs. James Robinson, ppd. to Feb 4th.

Warren County vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Feb 8th.

Washington & Lee vs. Mathews, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.