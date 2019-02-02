BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 80, Giles 65 Atlantic Shores Christian 67, Denbigh Baptist 13 Bishop Sullivan 56, Norfolk Academy 50 Bluestone 40, Cumberland 38 Booker T. Washington 61, Norcom 56 Brooke Point 69, Massaponax 62,…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 80, Giles 65
Atlantic Shores Christian 67, Denbigh Baptist 13
Bishop Sullivan 56, Norfolk Academy 50
Bluestone 40, Cumberland 38
Booker T. Washington 61, Norcom 56
Brooke Point 69, Massaponax 62, OT
Bruton 45, Poquoson 41
Buckingham County 65, Randolph Henry 55
Castlewood 46, Twin Springs 38
Charlottesville 72, Monticello 42
Chilhowie 70, Northwood 66
Churchland 65, Woodrow Wilson 61, OT
Colonial Forge 70, Stafford 42
Courtland 73, Caroline 71
Covington 71, Bath County 57
Dan River 64, Altavista 51
Dinwiddie 90, Petersburg 86
Douglas Freeman 56, Mills Godwin 42
E.C. Glass 64, Amherst County 47
East Rockingham 76, Wilson Memorial 68
Eastern Mennonite 65, Holy Cross Regional 52
Eastside 77, Rye Cove 17
Floyd County 68, James River-Buchanan 52
Franklin 45, Greensville County 43
Franklin County 48, Patrick County 40
GW-Danville 92, Tunstall 50
Galax 58, Rural Retreat 32
Gate City 81, Abingdon 58
George Mason 57, Madison County 49
George Wythe-Wytheville 61, Fort Chiswell 56
Glen Allen 60, Deep Run 57
Goochland 72, Prince Edward County 65
Granby 73, Lake Taylor 66
Grassfield 60, Deep Creek 59
Green Run 55, Princess Anne 52
Gretna 66, Appomattox 52
Grundy 53, Hurley 41
Halifax County 83, Bassett 53
Hampton 59, Menchville 53
Henrico 84, Highland Springs 74
Heritage-Newport News 70, Kecoughtan 66
Hermitage 54, J.R. Tucker 40
Highland-Warrenton 89, Fredericksburg Christian 52
Hopewell 77, Thomas Dale 55
J.I. Burton 75, Thomas Walker 39
James Monroe 67, Eastern View 52
James River-Midlothian 52, Clover Hill 32
Jefferson Forest 60, Staunton River 42
John Marshall 82, TJ-Richmond 51
Kellam 58, First Colonial 48
King George 69, Spotsylvania 48
Lafayette 42, Jamestown 35
Lakeland 63, Great Bridge 43
Lakeland 69, Bartow, Fla. 53
Landstown 73, Bayside 36
Lebanon 63, Marion 54
Lee-Davis 69, Hanover 63
Lloyd Bird 78, Manchester 63
Louisa 100, Fluvanna 71
Lynchburg Home School 59, Parkway Christian 48
Manassas Park 85, Culpeper 81
Martinsville 76, Magna Vista 54
Maury 54, Norview 53
Meadowbrook 48, Matoaca 44
Monacan 68, Midlothian 55
Nansemond River 67, Indian River 47
Narrows 59, Craig County 23
Nelson County 53, William Campbell 49
New Covenant 65, Westover Christian 46
North Stafford 78, Mountain View 52
Northside 66, William Byrd 35
Orange County 79, Powhatan 76
Osbourn 41, Battlefield 38
Oscar Smith 56, King’s Fork 51
Peninsula Catholic 72, Central Virginia Home School 65
Phoebus 77, Bethel 34
Portsmouth Christian 79, Broadwater Academy 58
Potomac 62, Colgan 32
Prince George 93, Colonial Heights 60
Radford 67, Carroll County 35
Ridgeview 70, Central Wise 69
Ridgeview Christian 51, Grace Christian 42
Riverbend 78, Chancellor 66
Riverheads 44, Parry McCluer 35
Roanoke Valley Christian 81, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 36
Rockbridge County 66, Turner Ashby 53
Salem-Va. Beach 62, Kempsville 41
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 48, Christian Heritage Academy 41
Spotswood 46, Harrisonburg 45
St. Annes-Belfield 37, Collegiate-Richmond 34
Steward School 85, Greenbrier Christian 40
Surry County 65, Brunswick 50
TEACH Homeschool 57, Gateway Christian 55
Tabb 53, Grafton 49
Tallwood 52, Ocean Lakes 43
Tidewater Academy 66, Richmond Christian 50
Trinity Episcopal 106, Fork Union Prep 52
Twin Valley 93, Honaker 79
Union 60, Lee High 45
Varina 94, Armstrong 76
Virginia High 62, Tazewell 28
Wakefield Country Day 50, Quantico 40
Walsingham Academy 71, Veritas 56
Warhill 59, York 50
Warwick 64, Gloucester 46
Waynesboro 52, Fort Defiance 41
Western Albemarle 50, Albemarle 26
Western Branch 71, Hickory 50
William Fleming 80, Lord Botetourt 60
William Monroe 58, Skyline 42
Williamsburg Christian Academy 77, Hampton Christian 52
Woodberry Forest 56, St. Christopher’s 37
Woodside 81, Denbigh 72
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bland County vs. Grayson County, ppd.
Brentsville vs. Warren County, ppd. to Feb 8th.
Buffalo Gap vs. Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Dominion vs. Park View-Sterling, ppd. to Feb 9th.
Falls Church vs. Lee-Springfield, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Fauquier vs. Kettle Run, ccd.
Forest Park vs. Freedom (Woodbridge), ppd. to Feb 7th.
Gar-Field vs. Hayfield, ccd.
Heritage (Leesburg) vs. Loudoun County, ppd.
James Madison vs. Centreville, ppd.
James Robinson vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Justice vs. Edison, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Langley vs. Herndon, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Liberty-Bealeton vs. James Wood, ppd.
Northampton vs. Nandua, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Nottoway vs. Amelia County, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Rappahannock vs. Lancaster, ccd.
South County vs. Fairfax, ppd.
Strasburg vs. Woodstock Central, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Stuarts Draft vs. Luray, ppd. to Feb 4th.
West Point vs. Middlesex, ppd.
Yorktown vs. South Lakes, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 46, Radford 33
Atlantic Shores Christian 67, Denbigh Baptist 12
Bath County 41, Eastern Montgomery 38
Bethel 57, Phoebus 40
Bishop Sullivan 51, Norfolk Academy 45
Booker T. Washington 63, Norcom 59
Brooke Point 72, Massaponax 55
Buckingham County 47, Randolph Henry 23
Carlisle 65, Southwest Virginia Home School 40
Caroline 37, Courtland 32
Carroll County 72, Giles 49
Central Wise 61, Ridgeview 51
Chancellor 49, Riverbend 32
Charlottesville 57, Monticello 44
Chilhowie 62, Northwood 13
Colgan 58, Potomac 45
Colonial Forge 55, Stafford 39
Cosby 76, George Wythe-Richmond 26
Craig County 45, Covington 42
Culpeper 62, Manassas Park 28
Cumberland 53, Bluestone 30
Dan River 44, Altavista 29
Deep Creek 55, Grassfield 20
E.C. Glass 37, Amherst County 30
East Rockingham 48, Wilson Memorial 47
Eastern View 48, James Monroe 22
Eastside 63, Rye Cove 51
Floyd County 47, Glenvar 38
Fluvanna 59, Louisa 47
Forest Park 58, Freedom (Woodbridge) 46
Fort Defiance 46, Waynesboro 42
Franklin County 71, Patrick County 58
GW-Danville 39, Tunstall 16
Galax 44, Rural Retreat 32
Gate City 76, Abingdon 68
George Mason 60, Madison County 43
George Wythe-Wytheville 67, Fort Chiswell 49
Glen Allen 56, Deep Run 51
Gloucester 44, Warwick 30
Goochland 48, Prince Edward County 38
Grayson County 50, Bland County 37
Great Bridge 52, Lakeland 41
Greensville County 63, Franklin 33
Gretna 58, Appomattox 46
Halifax County 49, Bassett 27
Hampton 54, Menchville 51
Hanover 55, Lee-Davis 45
Highland Springs 57, Henrico 12
Highland-Warrenton 77, Fredericksburg Christian 50
Honaker 65, Twin Valley 26
Indian River 61, Nansemond River 43
Isle of Wight Academy 52, StoneBridge Christian 15
J.R. Tucker 72, Hermitage 47
Jefferson Forest 46, Heritage-Lynchburg 44
Kellam 64, First Colonial 43
Kempsville 59, Salem-Va. Beach 41
King’s Fork 51, Oscar Smith 33
Lake Taylor 115, Granby 13
Landstown 49, Bayside 45
Lebanon 58, Marion 31
Lord Botetourt 50, William Fleming 40
Magna Vista 52, Martinsville 40
Miller School 66, St. Catherine’s 33
Mills Godwin 39, Douglas Freeman 15
Mountain View 50, North Stafford 30
New Covenant 36, Eastern Mennonite 24
Norfolk Collegiate 80, Peninsula Catholic 26
North Cross 47, Westover Christian 25
Northside 59, William Byrd 34
Ocean Lakes 60, Tallwood 33
Osbourn 41, Battlefield 38
Park View-South Hill 53, Southampton 44
Parry McCluer 97, Narrows 23
Portsmouth Christian 41, Broadwater Academy 29
Powhatan 58, Orange County 38
Princess Anne 108, Green Run 52
Richmond Christian 70, Tidewater Academy 33
Rockbridge County 59, Turner Ashby 46
Rustburg 42, Liberty-Bedford 29
Seton School 59, Trinity Christian School 27
Southampton Academy 44, Kenston Forest 30
Spotswood 65, Harrisonburg 30
St. Annes-Belfield 48, Collegiate-Richmond 34
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 73, Osbourn Park 42
Surry County 57, Brunswick 17
Sussex Central 65, Windsor 46
Thomas Walker 58, J.I. Burton 14
Twin Springs 53, Castlewood 26
Union 70, Lee High 36
Varina 43, Armstrong 41
Veritas 47, Walsingham Academy 45
Veritas Christian Academy 43, St. Margaret’s 21
Virginia High 72, Tazewell 29
Western Albemarle 51, Albemarle 33
Western Branch 75, Hickory 33
William Campbell 57, Nelson County 19
Woodbridge 65, C.D. Hylton 12
Woodrow Wilson 65, Churchland 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amelia County vs. Nottoway, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Bullis, Md. vs. Episcopal, ppd.
Centreville vs. James Madison, ppd.
Dominion vs. Park View-Sterling, ppd. to Feb 9th.
Edison vs. Justice, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Fairfax vs. South County, ppd.
Greenbrier Christian vs. Steward School, ccd.
Hayfield vs. Gar-Field, ccd.
Herndon vs. Langley, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Kettle Run vs. Fauquier, ccd.
Loudoun County vs. Heritage (Leesburg), ppd.
Luray vs. Stuarts Draft, ppd. to Feb 5th.
Middlesex vs. West Point, ppd.
Nandua vs. Northampton, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Riverside vs. Stone Bridge, ccd.
South Lakes vs. Yorktown, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd. to Feb 4th.
T.C. Williams vs. Annandale, ppd.
W.T. Woodson vs. James Robinson, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Warren County vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Feb 8th.
Washington & Lee vs. Mathews, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.