202
Home » Education News » Bloomberg to address University…

Bloomberg to address University of Maryland graduates

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 4:38 pm 02/28/2019 04:38pm
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, potential Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to workers during a tour of the WH Bagshaw Company, a pin and precision component manufacturer, in Nashua, N.H. Bloomberg said Friday that he’ll decide by the end of the month whether to seek the presidency. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Billionaire presidential prospect Michael Bloomberg will deliver the University of Maryland’s spring commencement address.

The Baltimore Sun reports the school announced Thursday that the former mayor of New York City will address thousands of graduates during a May 24 ceremony in College Park.

Bloomberg says it’s an honor to speak at the commencement of one of America’s top public universities, especially one that had been a leader on sustainability and climate change. The philanthropist has invested in climate change initiatives across the country and also serves on the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Climate Action.

University President Wallace Loh welcomed Bloomberg and said he has shown himself to be a true champion of higher education, the environment and public health.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Living News Local News Maryland News michael bloomberg university of maryland
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!