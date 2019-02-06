202
BAFTA suspends Bryan Singer nod amid misconduct allegations

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 3:42 pm 02/06/2019 03:42pm
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2013 file photo shows Bryan Singer at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug." The British Academy of Film and Television Arts says that it is suspending its nomination of director Bryan Singer amid accusations that he sexually assaulted minors. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The British Academy of Film and Television Arts says it is suspending its nomination of director Bryan Singer amid accusations that he sexually assaulted minors.

Singer had been among those nominated for his work on the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which he was fired from in late 2017. BAFTA says Wednesday that the organization considers the alleged behavior unacceptable and incompatible with its values and that Singer has been informed of the suspension.

The Atlantic magazine last month published an expose detailing the stories of four alleged victims who said they were seduced and molested by the Singer while underage. Singer has denied the allegations.

The film and others nominated for it will remain eligible for BAFTAs, which will be presented Sunday.

