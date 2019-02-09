9 LSU fraternity members arrested on hazing-related charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University announced the arrests Thursday of nine fraternity members for hazing-related crimes that included ordering pledges to lie in piles of broken glass, kicking pledges with steel-toed boots…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University announced the arrests Thursday of nine fraternity members for hazing-related crimes that included ordering pledges to lie in piles of broken glass, kicking pledges with steel-toed boots and urinating on them.

The men arrested, ranging from ages 19 to 23, were members of Delta Kappa Epsilon. The university said their charges range from misdemeanor hazing to felony second-degree battery and false imprisonment, as the university toughens its approach to such incidents after the death of a pledge in a fraternity drinking ritual more than a year ago.

DKE’s national organization closed LSU’s century-old chapter last month, saying members violated the organization’s alcohol and hazing policies. LSU said the hazing allegedly happened last fall.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable and at complete odds with what we expect from our students. It does not belong at LSU,” university spokesman Jason Droddy said in a statement.

Fraternity members poured gasoline on pledges, forced them to submerge themselves in an ice machine wearing nothing but their underwear, attempted to burn them with cigarettes and beat them with a metal pipe, according to arrest warrants. Police said its interviews determined “many incidents of hazing took place throughout the fall 2018 semester.”

One victim “stated that after he was taken out of the ice machine, he was made to lay in the nearby basketball court. He stated that the basketball court had broken glass all over it, which he was made to lie on top of,” the documents say. “The victim stated that another pledge was made to lie on the court next to him, face down while they were both sprayed with a hose, had milk crates thrown at them and were urinated on.”

Another pledge said members of the fraternity “attempted to burn him with cigarettes and seemed to be attempting to extinguish their cigarettes on him. The victim stated that he fled the area in order to not get burned,” one arrest warrant says.

Among the allegations, the documents describe fraternity members making pledges hold a milk crate filled with ice and cayenne pepper above their heads while standing in a cold shower and looking up, which caused the ice to melt and the pepper to drip into their eyes. The ritual, police wrote, was called a “new boy shower.”

Arrested on misdemeanor and felony counts, according to information provided by LSU, were: Cade Duckworth, 23, of Lafayette; Gaston Eymard, 23, of Kenner; Shakti Gilotra, 22; and Malcolm McNiece, 23, of Baton Rouge.

Those arrested on misdemeanor counts, LSU said, were: Charles Brakenridge, 23, of Ferriday; Blake Chalin, 20, of Gretna; Joseph Harkrider, 19, of Zachary; Alexander Rozas, 23, of Jennings; and Garrett Sanders, 21, of Minden.

It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday if the men had lawyers representing them.

“This is a sad day for the university, but one that illustrates the cultural shift occurring at LSU,” Droddy said. “The quick action by the national DKE organization by revoking the chapter’s charter and the cooperation of several witnesses in this investigation demonstrate a growing recognition that hazing and other harmful activities cannot be tolerated.”

The national DKE organization issued a statement from Executive Director Doug Lanpher saying the group “supports all efforts to hold individuals accountable and eradicate hazing from college campuses. Last month, DKE acted decisively in closing our LSU chapter upon learning of extremely disturbing hazing allegations.”

Lanpher said the national organization cooperated with LSU police in the investigation.

The arrests come as LSU cracks down on fraternity and sorority activities following the September 2017 death of 18-year-old freshman Maxwell Gruver, of Georgia, who died in what authorities describe as a hazing-related drinking ritual in another fraternity, Phi Delta Theta. Gruver’s blood alcohol content was six times higher than the legal limit for driving.

Louisiana lawmakers toughened the state’s laws against hazing last year at the urging of Gruver’s parents.

___

This story has been corrected to show the arrests happened Thursday, not Wednesday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.