202.5
Home » Education News » Western Governors University won't…

Western Governors University won’t face $700M fine, feds say

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 7:18 pm 01/11/2019 07:18pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Education Department will not impose a $713 million fine that the agency’s inspector general previously recommended against an online school.

Department officials said Friday that Western Governors University will face no fine or any other penalty.

A 2017 audit by the department’s inspector general said the Utah-based school was not eligible for federal education funding because its faculty did not have “regular and substantive” interaction with students.

The school enrolls about 100,000 students who take online courses at their own pace. It was founded by 19 governors in 1997.

The Education Department opposed the audit’s finding, saying federal guidance was unclear during the period examined. It has since been updated.

Department officials say the inspector general agrees with the final decision.

The school did not immediately provide comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Government News National News White House
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500