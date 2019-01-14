Top Online MBA Programs: No GMAT, GRE Required

Many online business schools allow applicants to waive testing requirements if they have a certain amount of work experience or a high college GPA; some online MBA programs that technically require exams give testing waivers to a majority of applicants.

Look into standardized test requirements.

Of the 243 ranked online MBA programs that submitted information about their testing policy to U.S. News in an annual survey, 120 require applicants to submit their scores on either the GMAT or GRE. An additional 16 programs require that applicants submit GMAT results. Many online business schools allow applicants to waive testing requirements if they have a certain amount of work experience or a high college GPA; some online MBA programs that technically require exams give testing waivers to a majority of applicants.

Still, 107 ranked online MBA programs reported that they require neither a GMAT nor a GRE test score from applicants. Here are the top 11 test-optional online MBA programs, including ties.

American University (Kogod) (DC)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 77 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2017-2018): 84 percent

Learn more about American University’s Kogod School of Business.

Northeastern University (MA)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 77 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2017-2018): 88 percent

Learn more about Northeastern University.

Baylor University (Hankamer) (TX)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 73 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2017-2018): 74 percent

Learn more about Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business.

Robert Morris University (PA)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 73 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2017-2018): 84 percent

Learn more about Robert Morris University.

Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge (Ourso)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 66 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2017-2018): 68 percent

Learn more about the E.J. Ourso College of Business at Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge.

Colorado State University

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 51 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2017-2018): 87 percent

Learn more about Colorado State University.

Florida Atlantic University

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 51 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2017-2018): 73 percent

Learn more about Florida Atlantic University.

Florida International University

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 51 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2017-2018): 64 percent

Learn more about Florida International University.

West Texas A&M University

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 45 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2017-2018): 76 percent

Learn more about West Texas A&M University.

Babson College (Olin) (MA)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 34 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2017-2018): 87 percent

Learn more about Babson College’s F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business.

Rochester Institute of Technology (Saunders) (NY)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 26 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2017-2018): 52 percent

Learn more about Rochester Institute of Technology’s Saunders College of Business.

These highly ranked online MBA programs don’t require the GMAT or GRE.

— 26 (tie). Rochester Institute of Technology’s Saunders College of Business

— 34 (tie). Babson College’s F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business

— 45 (tie) West Texas A&M University

— 51 (tie) Colorado State University

— 51 (tie) Florida Atlantic University

— 51 (tie) Florida International University

— 66 (tie) E.J. Ourso College of Business at Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge

— 73 (tie) Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business

— 73 (tie) Robert Morris University

— 77 (tie) American University’s Kogod School of Business

— 77 (tie) Northeastern University

More about online MBA programs

Read the online MBA degree overview to learn about the job outlook for this field and explore the complete rankings of the 2019 Best Online MBA Programs. For additional advice on selecting the right online MBA, connect with U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

Updated Jan. 15, 2019: This slideshow has been updated to include ranks and data from the 2019 U.S. News Best Online Programs rankings.

More from U.S. News

Ace an Online MBA Program Admissions Interview

4 Student Services Online MBA Students Need

3 Questions to Ask Before Choosing an Online MBA Program

Top Online MBA Programs: No GMAT, GRE Required originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/15/19: