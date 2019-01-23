202
Home » Education News » Technology of future delivers…

Technology of future delivers doughnuts of today on campus

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 2:40 pm 01/23/2019 02:40pm
Share

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A fleet of high-tech robots is now deployed at a northern Virginia university to deliver pizza, doughnuts and coffee on demand to students.

Starship Technologies announced Tuesday that its delivery robots are now in use at George Mason University in Fairfax.

The company’s partnership with Sodexo, which holds a catering contract at George Mason, means that students can get deliveries from Blaze Pizza, Starbucks and Dunkin for a $1.99 fee. More vendors are expected to join the program later.

The six-wheeled robots, shaped like a cooler, can climb curbs and hold up to 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of cargo.

Starship says its rollout of more than 25 robots makes it the largest implementation of autonomous robot food-delivery services on a college campus.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500