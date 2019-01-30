Sheriff: 6 middle school students in school violence threat

LAUREL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have accused six children ages 12 and 13 of discussing a ‘Columbine-style attack’ on their middle school on social media. WRAL in Raleigh reports the Scotland…

LAUREL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have accused six children ages 12 and 13 of discussing a ‘Columbine-style attack’ on their middle school on social media.

WRAL in Raleigh reports the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said the students, who were removed from the school, face felony charges of communicating a threat of mass violence on school property. Capt. Jessica Sadovnikov says the discussion was such that investigators considered it serious.

The sheriff’s office says two Carver Middle School students alerted staff members that they thought the students would carry out the threat on Jan. 25.

Parents criticized law enforcement and school officials at a meeting Tuesday for not being told about the threat sooner. The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that at no time did it tell school leaders not to release information.

___

Information from: WRAL-TV, http://www.wral.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.