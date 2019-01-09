Teacher seen dragging child pleads not guilty to assault

GREENUP, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky teacher seen on video dragging an elementary school student has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge. WSAZ-TV reports Greenup County teacher Trina Abrams appeared in court Wednesday.…

GREENUP, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky teacher seen on video dragging an elementary school student has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge.

WSAZ-TV reports Greenup County teacher Trina Abrams appeared in court Wednesday. Kentucky State Police Trooper David Boarman tells the Lexington Herald-Leader that Abrams is accused of dragging a 9-year-old boy by his wrists in the October video.

Angel Nelson says the dragging sprained her son’s wrists. She says the boy has limited speech, and has been diagnosed with autism and other disorders.

The Greenup County School District says the teacher no longer teaches at Wurtland Elementary School. Superintendent Sherry Horsley told WSAZ-TV on Monday that the incident was reported to police, Child Protective Services and the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board.

