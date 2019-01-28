202
Home » Education News » Judge: More details in…

Judge: More details in Purdue Pharma case must be released

By The Associated Press January 28, 2019 6:06 pm 01/28/2019 06:06pm
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts judge says more details contained in a lawsuit that accuses the maker of OxyContin of deceiving patients and doctors about the risks of opioids must be made public.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders sided Monday with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and media outlets, which argued the full complaint against Purdue Pharma should be released.

Healey’s lawsuit accuses Purdue Pharma of fueling the opioid crisis by hiding the dangers of the drug from doctors and patients.

Purdue Pharma argued that redacted portions of Healey’s lawsuit should stay secret. The judge said only one paragraph containing medical information can remain redacted.

She said the new version must be made public by noon on Friday.

A Purdue spokesman said it plans to seek a stay of the judge’s ruling, pending appeal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500