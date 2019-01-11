BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 91, Fluvanna 55 Amelia Academy 80, Kenston Forest 44 Annandale 75, Mount Vernon 44 Atlee 58, Patrick Henry-Ashland 48 Bayside 48, Ocean Lakes 42 Briar Woods 68, Tuscarora 60, OT Broadway…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 91, Fluvanna 55

Amelia Academy 80, Kenston Forest 44

Annandale 75, Mount Vernon 44

Atlee 58, Patrick Henry-Ashland 48

Bayside 48, Ocean Lakes 42

Briar Woods 68, Tuscarora 60, OT

Broadway 75, Turner Ashby 57

Brooke Point 72, North Stafford 60

Brunswick 69, Franklin 68

Bruton 63, York 52

Buckingham County 70, Amelia County 38

Cape Henry Collegiate 77, Bishop Sullivan 63

Caroline 96, Chancellor 85

Carroll County 53, Alleghany 48

Castlewood 48, Twin Springs 32

Central Wise 54, Union 48

Centreville 68, Oakton 35

Charles City 68, West Point 53

Charlottesville 78, Powhatan 55

Chilhowie 52, Holston 51

Christian Heritage Academy 47, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42

Christiansburg 74, Pulaski County 59

Churchland 48, Booker T. Washington 44

Clarke County 53, Madison County 46

Clover Hill 51, Cosby 48

Collegiate-Richmond 49, St. Christopher’s 38

Colonial Beach 69, Northumberland 45

Courtland 67, King George 59

Covington 65, Craig County 47

Culpeper 85, Warren County 52

Dan River 57, William Campbell 46

Deep Creek 76, Great Bridge 62

Dinwiddie 81, Colonial Heights 73

Eastern View 80, Spotsylvania 53

Eastside 85, Rye Cove 35

Edison 69, TJ-Alexandria 62

Episcopal 77, Landon, Md. 69

Falls Church 51, Justice 48

Flint Hill 80, St. Andrew’s, Md. 72

Forest Park 61, Colgan 48

Fort Chiswell 74, Bland County 67

Frank Cox 54, First Colonial 48

Franklin County 53, Magna Vista 40

GW-Danville 44, Martinsville 41

Gar-Field 70, C.D. Hylton 54

Gate City 72, Ridgeview 58

George Marshall 66, Chantilly 62

George Mason 66, Strasburg 57

George Wythe-Wytheville 61, Auburn 60

Glen Allen 55, Deep Run 40

Goochland 71, Central Lunenburg 31

Graham 69, Tazewell 25

Granby 78, Woodrow Wilson 52

Grayson County 70, Rural Retreat 48

Halifax County 79, Tunstall 55

Hampton 79, Denbigh 63

Hampton Christian 62, Isle of Wight Academy 60

Hanover 60, Lee-Davis 58

Heritage (Leesburg) 62, Park View-Sterling 50

Hidden Valley 55, Blacksburg 54

Highland Springs 66, Henrico 48

Honaker 81, Council 34

Hopewell 54, Meadowbrook 50

J.I. Burton 97, Thomas Walker 61

J.R. Tucker 67, Hermitage 66

John Battle 74, Lee High 61

John Marshall 73, TJ-Richmond 57

Kecoughtan 60, Bethel 50

Kettle Run 59, Sherando 47

Lafayette 39, Smithfield 37

Lake Braddock 78, Fairfax 57

Lakeland 72, King’s Fork 58

Landstown 72, Kellam 41

Liberty Christian 81, Faith Baptist 67

Lloyd Bird 46, James River-Midlothian 27

Loudoun Valley 73, Dominion 61

Louisa 81, Monticello 49

Maggie Walker 47, Nottoway 37

Manchester 68, Midlothian 47

Mathews 71, King & Queen 63

Maury 72, Lake Taylor 37

McLean 67, Langley 58

Menchville 99, Warwick 65

Middlesex 62, Nandua 50

Millbrook 78, James Wood 43

Mills Godwin 78, Douglas Freeman 67

Monacan 76, Huguenot 57

Mountain View 55, Riverbend 44

Nansemond River 72, Hickory 62

Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Peninsula Catholic 50

New Covenant 63, Temple Christian 32

North Cross 44, Christ Chapel Academy 40

Northside 70, William Byrd 34

Northwood 72, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50

Orange County 61, Western Albemarle 58

Osbourn 42, Battlefield 26

Oscar Smith 98, Grassfield 52

Park View-South Hill 74, Greensville County 51

Parkway Christian 63, Jefferson Christian 33

Patrick County 59, Bassett 46

Petersburg 74, Matoaca 63

Poquoson 51, Jamestown 50

Potomac Falls 57, Rock Ridge 34

Prince Edward County 48, Cumberland 47

Prince George 62, Thomas Dale 50

R.E. Lee-Staunton 74, Buffalo Gap 45

Rappahannock 44, Lancaster 42

Richlands 45, Lebanon 39

Richmond Christian 71, Southampton Academy 53

Salem 72, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66

Skyline 62, Brentsville 43

South County 59, James Robinson 54

South Lakes 59, Herndon 50

Spotswood 71, Fort Defiance 27

St. Annes-Belfield 67, Fork Union Prep 62

St. John Paul the Great 70, Benedictine 63

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 66, Bullis, Md. 63

Stafford 64, Massaponax 47

Staunton River 56, James River-Buchanan 45

Stone Bridge 74, John Champe 62

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 67, Osbourn Park 57

Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 47, Luray 42

Surry County 74, Windsor 25

Tabb 84, New Kent 48

Trinity Episcopal 59, Woodberry Forest 43

Twin Valley 77, Hurley 42

Va. Episcopal 81, Virginia Academy 62

Varina 77, Armstrong 45

Virginia High 70, Marion 60

W.T. Woodson 60, West Springfield 39

Wakefield Country Day 53, Quantico 42

Washington & Lee 52, Essex 49

West Potomac 66, Hayfield 64

Western Branch 82, Indian River 61

William Monroe 67, Manassas Park 65

Woodgrove 60, Riverside 58

Woodside 78, Gloucester 47

Woodstock Central 75, Rappahannock County 42

Rockbridge ‘Rock the Ribbon” Tournament=

Handley 51, Harrisonburg 44

Oak Hill Academy 65, Bishop Walsh, Md. 59

Stuarts Draft 88, Chatham 34

The Steward School Winter Invitational=

Central Virginia Home School 50, Seton School 45

Steward School 78, Atlantic Shores Christian 47

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 37, Rustburg 30, OT

Annandale 55, Mount Vernon 36

Auburn 59, George Wythe-Wytheville 50

Battlefield 58, Osbourn 37

Bethel 51, Kecoughtan 30

Bishop Sullivan 58, Cape Henry Collegiate 30

Broadway 50, Turner Ashby 31

Brooke Point 56, North Stafford 35

Brookville 44, E.C. Glass 26

Brunswick 50, Franklin 45

Brunswick Academy 75, Summit Christian Academy 10

Buckingham County 41, Amelia County 36

Carroll County 53, Alleghany 39

Central Wise 52, Union 37

Chancellor 58, Caroline 49

Charlottesville 63, Powhatan 50

Chilhowie 50, Holston 39

Christiansburg 58, Pulaski County 57

Colgan 59, Forest Park 29

Culpeper 47, Warren County 19

Dan River 59, William Campbell 22

Deep Creek 63, Great Bridge 33

Eastside 78, Rye Cove 55

Edison 77, TJ-Alexandria 53

Falls Church 61, Justice 40

First Colonial 49, Frank Cox 28

Flint Hill 63, Trinity Episcopal 56

Fluvanna 52, Albemarle 50

Fredericksburg Christian 65, Christchurch 28

Freedom (South Riding) 68, Broad Run 21

Gar-Field 38, C.D. Hylton 27

George Marshall 38, Chantilly 25

George Mason 61, Strasburg 36

Glen Allen 52, Deep Run 46

Glenvar 48, Giles 36

Goochland 51, Central Lunenburg 15

Greensville County 68, Park View-South Hill 29

Gretna 49, Nelson County 43

Halifax County 45, Tunstall 21

Hanover 64, Lee-Davis 40

Hayfield 59, West Potomac 57

Heritage (Leesburg) 59, Park View-Sterling 33

Heritage-Newport News 49, Phoebus 48

Hermitage 51, J.R. Tucker 30

Herndon 57, South Lakes 44

Hidden Valley 46, Blacksburg 31

Highland Springs 52, Henrico 16

Honaker 51, Council 42

James Madison 66, Westfield 56

John Battle 74, Lee High 61

King George 47, Courtland 10

Lafayette 37, York 25

Lake Braddock 47, Fairfax 28

Lake Taylor 79, Maury 5

Landstown 41, Kellam 30

Lebanon 65, Richlands 34

Liberty Christian 45, Jefferson Forest 40

Loudoun Valley 87, Dominion 59

Luray 57, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 42

Madison County 42, Clarke County 39

Magna Vista 65, Franklin County 44

Maret, D.C. 57, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 43

Martinsville 52, GW-Danville 43

Massaponax 41, Stafford 38

Mathews 56, King & Queen 35

McLean 61, Langley 44

Menchville 62, Warwick 48

Middlesex 56, Nandua 24

Midlothian 51, Manchester 36

Millbrook 70, James Wood 48

Miller School 71, Chatham Hall 20

Mills Godwin 49, Douglas Freeman 17

Monacan 64, Huguenot 49

Nansemond River 60, Hickory 26

Nansemond-Suffolk 65, Peninsula Catholic 14

New Covenant 56, North Cross 23

Northside 46, William Byrd 38

Norview 55, Norcom 33

Oakton 44, Centreville 35

Ocean Lakes 75, Bayside 57

Patrick County 52, Bassett 13

Patrick Henry-Ashland 44, Atlee 37

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 74, Salem 39

Portsmouth Christian 36, Williamsburg Christian Academy 17

Potomac Falls 48, Rock Ridge 34

Prince Edward County 61, Cumberland 47

R.E. Lee-Staunton 45, Buffalo Gap 41

Radford 53, James River-Buchanan 16

Ridgeview 60, Gate City 51

Riverbend 50, Mountain View 32

Rural Retreat 54, Grayson County 40

Sherando 55, Kettle Run 25

Skyline 52, Brentsville 43

South County 81, James Robinson 76

Spotswood 54, Fort Defiance 23

St. Annes-Belfield 61, Collegiate-Richmond 29

St. John Paul the Great 44, St. Gertrude 35

Stone Bridge 36, John Champe 30

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 47, Osbourn Park 39

Tandem Friends School 33, Fredericksburg Academy 16

Thomas Walker 58, J.I. Burton 50

Trinity at Meadowview 40, Chelsea Academy 28

Tuscarora 64, Briar Woods 56

Twin Springs 53, Castlewood 23

Varina 58, Armstrong 42

Virginia High 63, Marion 35

Wakefield 62, Lee-Springfield 22

West Point 66, Charles City 24

West Springfield 39, W.T. Woodson 35

Western Albemarle 43, Orange County 13

Western Branch 52, Indian River 50

William Fleming 75, Lord Botetourt 69

William Monroe 69, Manassas Park 8

Woodbridge 86, Freedom (Woodbridge) 37

Woodgrove 50, Riverside 45

Woodrow Wilson 72, Granby 12

Woodside 42, Gloucester 41

Woodstock Central 53, Rappahannock County 40

The Steward School Winter Invitational=

Central Virginia Home School 42, Seton School 29

Steward School 61, Banner Christian 32

