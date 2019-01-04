BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amelia Academy 96, Brunswick Academy 55 Armstrong 70, Patrick Henry-Ashland 67 Benedictine 46, Collegiate-Richmond 43 Bluestone 63, Buckingham County 59 Booker T. Washington 73, Lake Taylor 64 Briar Woods 63, Rock Ridge…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 96, Brunswick Academy 55
Armstrong 70, Patrick Henry-Ashland 67
Benedictine 46, Collegiate-Richmond 43
Bluestone 63, Buckingham County 59
Booker T. Washington 73, Lake Taylor 64
Briar Woods 63, Rock Ridge 57
Brooke Point 75, Mountain View 54
Carlisle 73, Covenant School 54
Carver Academy 71, Mathews 54
Central Wise 54, Lee High 51
Chancellor 74, King George 53
Charlottesville 79, Orange County 54
Christiansburg 57, Hidden Valley 47
Churchland 61, Norcom 57
Colonial Beach 58, Lancaster 56
Crisfield, Md. 73, Chincoteague 30
Denbigh 55, Bethel 51
Dominion 73, Park View-Sterling 31
Douglas Freeman 70, Glen Allen 65
E.C. Glass 72, Amherst County 23
East Rockingham 65, Luray 23
Eastside 83, Castlewood 42
Fairfax 63, West Springfield 44
First Colonial 79, Tallwood 52
Fort Chiswell 73, Galax 67, 2OT
Freedom (South Riding) 69, John Champe 33
GW-Danville 55, Bassett 30
Gar-Field 55, Colgan 53
Gate City 73, John Battle 63
George Mason 86, Rappahannock County 42
Glenvar 67, Alleghany 44
Goochland 78, Randolph Henry 40
Granby 77, Maury 72, OT
Grayson County 54, Marion 52
Green Run 61, Cape Henry Collegiate 48
Greenbrier Christian 61, Isle of Wight Academy 58
Greensville County 68, Franklin 65
Handley 69, Fauquier 40
Harrisonburg 66, Waynesboro 45
Highland-Warrenton 65, St. Annes-Belfield 63
Hopewell 71, Thomas Dale 50
Indian River 56, Grassfield 48
J.I. Burton 93, Twin Springs 27
James Monroe 56, Spotsylvania 39
James River-Buchanan 56, Giles 53
Jamestown 57, Warhill 53
John Marshall 56, Mills Godwin 48
Kecoughtan 68, Warwick 36
King’s Fork 72, Great Bridge 52
Lafayette 50, Poquoson 33
Lake Braddock 77, James Robinson 57
Landstown 85, Ocean Lakes 30
Lee-Davis 95, Clover Hill 56
Liberty-Bealeton 80, Brentsville 48
Lloyd Bird 60, George Wythe-Richmond 37
Loudoun County 53, Heritage (Leesburg) 38
Loudoun Valley 74, Woodgrove 70
Louisa 61, Albemarle 52
Magna Vista 66, Tunstall 64
Martinsville 65, Franklin County 28
Massaponax 73, Colonial Forge 64
Matoaca 70, Meadowbrook 48
Menchville 57, Heritage-Newport News 54
Nansemond River 60, Lakeland 59
Narrows 62, Mercer Christian, W.Va. 52
Nelson County 57, Altavista 47
New Kent 71, York 65
North Stafford 54, Atlee 42
Northside 70, Lord Botetourt 60
Oakton 60, Westfield 59, OT
Oscar Smith 66, Hickory 35
Parkway Christian 47, Christian Heritage Academy 40
Paul VI 67, Bishop McNamara, Md. 52
Peninsula Catholic 46, Atlantic Shores Christian 41
Petersburg 85, Dinwiddie 51
Phoebus 100, Gloucester 26
Potomac 57, Freedom (Woodbridge) 45
Potomac Falls 63, Stone Bridge 56
Powhatan 76, Monticello 67
Prince Edward County 70, Nottoway 62
Pulaski County 76, Cave Spring 59
Riverbend 63, Stafford 21
Riverheads 60, Page County 38
Rockbridge County 56, Broadway 53
Rustburg 53, Liberty-Bedford 44
Seton School 77, Fredericksburg Christian 40
Sherando 65, James Wood 43
South County 55, W.T. Woodson 42
Spotswood 87, Turner Ashby 32
St. John’s, D.C. 73, Bishop Ireton 47
Strasburg 50, Madison County 46
Stuarts Draft 80, R.E. Lee-Staunton 71
Surry County 73, Brunswick 65
Tabb 72, Bruton 39
Trinity Episcopal 77, St. Christopher’s 53
Tuscarora 63, Broad Run 30
Union 49, Abingdon 47
Varina 87, Eastern View 44
West Potomac 54, South Lakes 52
Western Albemarle 69, Fluvanna 38
Western Branch 78, Deep Creek 51
William Fleming 85, Roanoke Catholic 60
Woodstock Central 68, Clarke County 34
Chance Harman Basketball Classic=
Chilhowie 47, Auburn 45
Huntington Prep, W.Va. 66, Blue Ridge 51
Radford 59, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hermitage vs. Highland Springs, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 69, Union 52
Amelia County 43, Central Lunenburg 19
Appomattox 60, William Campbell 30
Auburn 54, Rural Retreat 44
Banner Christian 72, Wakefield School 28
Bayside 61, Frank Cox 22
Bishop McNamara, Md. 46, Paul VI 38
Briar Woods 45, Rock Ridge 37
Broadway 52, Rockbridge County 33
Brooke Point 73, Mountain View 50
Buckingham County 54, Bluestone 19
Carlisle 36, Winston-Salem Reynolds, N.C. 34
Cave Spring 63, Pulaski County 50
Charlottesville 94, Orange County 16
Chincoteague 50, Crisfield, Md. 31
Clarke County 64, Woodstock Central 38
Collegiate-Richmond 51, Norfolk Academy 30
Colonial Beach 57, Lancaster 13
Colonial Forge 78, Massaponax 43
Deep Run 45, TJ-Richmond 26
Dominion 57, Park View-Sterling 42
E.C. Glass 39, Amherst County 33
East Rockingham 64, Luray 56
Eastern View 42, Courtland 33
Eastside 56, Castlewood 11
Fairfax 41, West Springfield 38
Franklin County 66, Martinsville 58
Freedom (South Riding) 61, John Champe 28
GW-Danville 47, Bassett 33
Galax 68, Fort Chiswell 47
Gate City 53, John Battle 25
George Mason 53, Rappahannock County 22
Glen Allen 51, Douglas Freeman 25
Gloucester 49, Phoebus 34
Goochland 56, Randolph Henry 9
Grafton 47, Mathews 26
Green Run 40, Cape Henry Collegiate 35
Hampton 69, Woodside 38
Handley 55, Fauquier 35
Harrisonburg 52, Waynesboro 41
Heritage (Leesburg) 64, Loudoun County 33
Holy Cross Regional 35, Eastern Mennonite 24
Huguenot 72, Dinwiddie 52
Indian River 60, Grassfield 25
Isle of Wight Academy 57, Peninsula Catholic 27
James Madison 62, Chantilly 38
James Wood 71, Sherando 44
King George 47, Chancellor 39
King’s Fork 70, Great Bridge 47
Lee-Davis 52, Clover Hill 45
Lloyd Bird 53, George Wythe-Richmond 19
Lord Botetourt 72, Northside 30
Loudoun Valley 61, Woodgrove 33
Louisa 51, Albemarle 50, OT
Madison County 38, Strasburg 30
Maggie Walker 45, Hermitage 35
Marion 51, Grayson County 30
Maury 39, Granby 38
Menchville 63, Heritage-Newport News 38
Middlesex 53, Charles City 23
Mills Godwin 58, John Marshall 34
Nansemond River 38, Lakeland 31
Nansemond-Suffolk 43, St. Catherine’s 36
Nelson County 44, Altavista 28
Norcom 44, Churchland 37
Norview 60, Woodrow Wilson 42
Ocean Lakes 53, Landstown 45
Oscar Smith 56, Hickory 37
Page County 61, Riverheads 52
Park View-South Hill 51, Southampton 32
Patrick County 55, Halifax County 40
Patrick Henry-Ashland 63, Armstrong 28
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Blacksburg 26
Patriot 41, Battlefield 35
Portsmouth Christian 46, Hampton Christian 45
Potomac Falls 42, Stone Bridge 24
Powhatan 52, Monticello 39
Prince Edward County 51, Nottoway 45
Richlands 51, Twin Valley 17
Riverbend 63, Stafford 21
Seton School 43, Fredericksburg Christian 37
South County 56, W.T. Woodson 48
Spotswood 58, Turner Ashby 34
Spotsylvania 43, James Monroe 38
St. John’s, D.C. 76, Bishop Ireton 44
Stuarts Draft 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 49
Surry County 63, Brunswick 32
Sussex Central 57, Windsor 26
Tidewater Academy 48, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 28
Trinity Episcopal 74, Veritas Christian Academy 23
Tuscarora 63, Broad Run 30
Twin Springs 66, J.I. Burton 58
Warwick 47, Kecoughtan 34
Washington & Lee 65, Rappahannock 48
West Point 51, King William 43
Western Albemarle 38, Fluvanna 17
Wilson Memorial 46, Buffalo Gap 42
Oriole Classic=
Heritage Academy, Md. 64, Shenandoah Valley Christian 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
