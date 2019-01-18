202
Home » Education News » Former NFL QB Trent…

Former NFL QB Trent Dilfer hired as head HS football coach

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 6:48 pm 01/18/2019 06:48pm
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2016, file photo, Trent Dilfer talks during ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Chicago. ESPN is laying off about 100 employees, including former athletes-turned-broadcasters Trent Dilfer, Len Elmore and Danny Kanell, in a purge designed to focus the sports network on a more digital future. The cuts will trim ESPN's stable of on-air talent and writers by about 10 percent. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Trent Dilfer, the former NFL quarterback who won the 2000 Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, has been hired as head football coach at a Tennessee high school.

Lipscomb Academy athletic director Dr. Mike Roller announced the hiring Friday.

Dilfer says he felt led to Lipscomb at this time with the school committing to build a premier football program after going 35-32 over the past six seasons.

He played 14 seasons in the NFL with Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Seattle, Cleveland and San Francisco, and the sixth overall pick in 1994 by the Buccaneers out of Fresno State finished his career with 20,518 yards passing. After retiring from the NFL, Dilfer worked as an analyst with ESPN where he helped coach high school quarterbacks for the network’s Elite 11.

Dilfer also helps run QBEpic in the NFL’s offseason, working with young athletes.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
baltimore ravens Education News Sports trent dilfer Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500