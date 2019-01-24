202
Florida State settles with paralyzed shooting victim for $1M

By The Associated Press January 24, 2019 8:34 pm 01/24/2019 08:34pm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State University has reached a $1 million settlement with a student who was paralyzed during a 2014 campus shooting.

Ronny Ahmed’s attorney and Florida State announced the settlement Thursday in a joint statement. Ahmed and the university had reached an agreement during a mediation conference last week.

Authorities say 31-year-old Myron May, an attorney and Florida State graduate, opened fire in November 2014 outside the Strozier Library on the university’s main campus in Tallahassee. Ahmed and two others were wounded. The only death was May, who was killed by police.

The statement says the settlement will be structured to help provide long-term for Ahmed’s substantial medical and living expenses.

Ahmed intends to continue pursuing his bachelor’s degree at Florida State.

