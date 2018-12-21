202.5
Home » Education News » Video of fight in…

Video of fight in high school bathroom spreads online

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 8:11 am 12/21/2018 08:11am
Share

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Video of a fight between two girls in a high school bathroom in suburban Pittsburgh has been shared widely on social media and led to online threats.

The video posted last weekend shows one girl pushing another to the floor. The second girl is wearing a hijab, a Muslim headscarf.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the video circulated online and led to threats against the alleged attacker and an increase in calls and emails to the Chartiers Valley school district.

The incident was being investigated, but police haven’t classified the incident as a hate crime.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a national Muslim civil rights advocacy group, is calling for state and federal authorities to investigate.

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500