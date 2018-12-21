Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blacksburg 74, Pulaski County 62 Bluefield, W.Va. 101, Tazewell 52 Briar Woods 59, Woodgrove 55 Brooke Point 71, Colonial Forge 68 Bullitt Central, Ky. 65, Eastside 49 Cape Henry Collegiate 65, Benedictine…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blacksburg 74, Pulaski County 62
Bluefield, W.Va. 101, Tazewell 52
Briar Woods 59, Woodgrove 55
Brooke Point 71, Colonial Forge 68
Bullitt Central, Ky. 65, Eastside 49
Cape Henry Collegiate 65, Benedictine 40
Caroline 84, Spotsylvania 66
Cave Spring 75, Salem 68
Centreville 85, Mount Vernon 50
Christ Chapel Academy 75, Amelia Academy 63
Churchland 65, Woodrow Wilson 60
Culpeper 61, Courtland 58
E.C. Glass 66, Holy Cross Regional 45
First Colonial 59, Ocean Lakes 47
Forest Park 75, Gar-Field 62
Frank Cox 77, Tallwood 51
GW-Danville 53, Liberty Christian 49
Gateway Christian 42, Tidewater Academy 34
Granby 60, Green Run 50
Grundy 79, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 32
Hancock County, Tenn. 72, Thomas Walker 48
Handley 49, North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29
Harman, W.Va. 78, Lighthouse Academy 49
Heritage (Leesburg) 90, Stone Bridge 69
Hidden Valley 62, Franklin County 53
Highland-Warrenton 68, Covenant School 59
Holston 51, Twin Springs 25
James Monroe 68, Chancellor 53
Kellam 75, Bayside 55
Landstown 73, Salem-Va. Beach 27
Liberty Christian 58, Grace Christian 37
Lloyd Bird 71, TJ-Richmond 56
Lord Botetourt 57, James River-Buchanan 40
Magna Vista 74, Eden Morehead, N.C. 68
Massaponax 63, Riverbend 54
Maury 63, Princess Anne 57
Middlesboro, Ky. 82, Lee High 41
Miller School 73, St. John Paul the Great 62
Nelson County 57, Turner Ashby 31
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 75, Christiansburg 52
Pike Co. Central, Ky. 56, Union 53
Potomac 75, Woodbridge 33
Radford 71, Alleghany 47
Ridgeview 54, Lebanon 38
Roanoke Valley Christian 79, Temple Christian 37
Rockbridge County 48, Parry McCluer 43
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 51, Episcopal 37
Stafford 69, North Stafford 54
Va. Episcopal 68, Carolina Day, N.C. 67, 2OT
Varina 110, Wilson Memorial 42
Virginia Academy 74, Osbourn Park 52
Washington-Lee 82, George Mason 79
Waynesboro 68, Fluvanna 55
Bobcat Classic=
High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 84, Williamsburg Christian Academy 60
Miami Killian, Fla. 73, Carlisle 53
Emerald Coast 16=
Bishop O’Connell 64, John Marshall 63
Glen Allen Invitational=
Matoaca 87, Powhatan 56
Midlothian 59, Glen Allen 57
Goochland Holiday Invitational=
Broadway 64, Buckingham County 44
Goochland 37, King William 35
Peninsula Catholic Holiday Classic=
Greenbrier Christian 62, Southampton Academy 41
Peninsula Catholic 85, Isle of Wight Academy 70
Veritas Christian Academy 56, Central Virginia Home School 55
Walsingham Academy 90, Hampton Christian 46
Phenoms Palmetto Winter Classic=
Concord First Assembly, N.C. 80, Great Bridge Christian Academy 54
Reindeer Games=
New Covenant 84, New Community 51
Smoky Mountain Classic=
Friendship Christian, Tenn. 69, Central Wise 55
Times Dispatch Invitational=
Consolation Semifinal=
Douglas Freeman 71, George Wythe-Richmond 55
St. Christopher’s 55, Trinity Episcopal 48
Semifinal=
Collegiate-Richmond 60, Highland Springs 53
Huguenot 75, Armstrong 60
Tucker Tournament=
Championship=
Henrico 74, J.R. Tucker 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bath County 54, Grace Christian 24
Bluefield, W.Va. 50, Graham 38
Cave Spring 64, Salem 45
Centreville 63, Mount Vernon 31
Chancellor 73, James Monroe 23
Christiansburg 76, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 55
Colgan 55, Osbourn Park 45
Colonial Forge 66, Brooke Point 54
East Rockingham 53, Buffalo Gap 39
Falls Church 48, Wakefield 46
Franklin County 70, Hidden Valley 35
Green Run 50, Granby 15
Handley 56, Skyline 50, OT
Jackson Co., Ky. 65, Eastside 47
Kellam 51, Bayside 38
Landstown 50, Salem-Va. Beach 42
McLean 58, Fairfax 46
Morristown East, Tenn. 63, Ridgeview 56
Ocean Lakes 88, First Colonial 32
Parry McCluer 62, Rockbridge County 22
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 77, Grundy 63
Patriot 43, Potomac 38
Pulaski County 63, Blacksburg 31
Riverbend 53, Massaponax 28
Spotsylvania 52, Caroline 47
Stone Bridge 46, Heritage (Leesburg) 41
TJ-Alexandria 45, Justice 35
Tallwood 59, Frank Cox 44
Thomas Walker 49, Hancock County, Tenn. 32
Tidewater Academy 41, Gateway Christian 30
Turner Ashby 44, Nelson County 27
Washington-Lee 52, George Mason 47
Waynesboro 53, Fluvanna 45
West Point 55, Lancaster 42
William Monroe 65, Madison County 37
Woodrow Wilson 53, Churchland 33
Yorktown 49, W.T. Woodson 40
Arbys Classic=
Lebanon 61, Hedgesville, W.Va. 18
Beach Bash- Bahamas- Loyola Hall=
Woodbridge 51, Holy Child, Md. 39
Bobcat Classic=
Miami Killian, Fla. 36, Carlisle 30
Greensboro Bobcat Classic=
Freedom (South Riding) 81, Community Baptist, N.C. 32
Smoky Mountain Classic=
George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Gallatin Co., Ky. 41
New Site, Miss. 63, Twin Springs 36
Times Dispatch Invitational=
Consolation Semifinal=
Hanover 61, Hermitage 39
Varina 53, Steward School 38
Semifinal=
Monacan 59, Highland Springs 53
Trinity Episcopal 76, Cosby 64
YC Winborn Invitational=
Clover, S.C. 58, Virginia High 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kempsville vs. Maury, ccd.
Lee-Springfield vs. George Marshall, ppd.
