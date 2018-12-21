Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blacksburg 74, Pulaski County 62 Bluefield, W.Va. 101, Tazewell 52 Briar Woods 59, Woodgrove 55 Brooke Point 71, Colonial Forge 68 Bullitt Central, Ky. 65, Eastside 49 Cape Henry Collegiate 65, Benedictine…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blacksburg 74, Pulaski County 62

Bluefield, W.Va. 101, Tazewell 52

Briar Woods 59, Woodgrove 55

Brooke Point 71, Colonial Forge 68

Bullitt Central, Ky. 65, Eastside 49

Cape Henry Collegiate 65, Benedictine 40

Caroline 84, Spotsylvania 66

Cave Spring 75, Salem 68

Centreville 85, Mount Vernon 50

Christ Chapel Academy 75, Amelia Academy 63

Churchland 65, Woodrow Wilson 60

Culpeper 61, Courtland 58

E.C. Glass 66, Holy Cross Regional 45

First Colonial 59, Ocean Lakes 47

Forest Park 75, Gar-Field 62

Frank Cox 77, Tallwood 51

GW-Danville 53, Liberty Christian 49

Gateway Christian 42, Tidewater Academy 34

Granby 60, Green Run 50

Grundy 79, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 32

Hancock County, Tenn. 72, Thomas Walker 48

Handley 49, North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29

Harman, W.Va. 78, Lighthouse Academy 49

Heritage (Leesburg) 90, Stone Bridge 69

Hidden Valley 62, Franklin County 53

Highland-Warrenton 68, Covenant School 59

Holston 51, Twin Springs 25

James Monroe 68, Chancellor 53

Kellam 75, Bayside 55

Landstown 73, Salem-Va. Beach 27

Liberty Christian 58, Grace Christian 37

Lloyd Bird 71, TJ-Richmond 56

Lord Botetourt 57, James River-Buchanan 40

Magna Vista 74, Eden Morehead, N.C. 68

Massaponax 63, Riverbend 54

Maury 63, Princess Anne 57

Middlesboro, Ky. 82, Lee High 41

Miller School 73, St. John Paul the Great 62

Nelson County 57, Turner Ashby 31

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 75, Christiansburg 52

Pike Co. Central, Ky. 56, Union 53

Potomac 75, Woodbridge 33

Radford 71, Alleghany 47

Ridgeview 54, Lebanon 38

Roanoke Valley Christian 79, Temple Christian 37

Rockbridge County 48, Parry McCluer 43

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 51, Episcopal 37

Stafford 69, North Stafford 54

Va. Episcopal 68, Carolina Day, N.C. 67, 2OT

Varina 110, Wilson Memorial 42

Virginia Academy 74, Osbourn Park 52

Washington-Lee 82, George Mason 79

Waynesboro 68, Fluvanna 55

Bobcat Classic=

High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 84, Williamsburg Christian Academy 60

Miami Killian, Fla. 73, Carlisle 53

Emerald Coast 16=

Bishop O’Connell 64, John Marshall 63

Glen Allen Invitational=

Matoaca 87, Powhatan 56

Midlothian 59, Glen Allen 57

Goochland Holiday Invitational=

Broadway 64, Buckingham County 44

Goochland 37, King William 35

Peninsula Catholic Holiday Classic=

Greenbrier Christian 62, Southampton Academy 41

Peninsula Catholic 85, Isle of Wight Academy 70

Veritas Christian Academy 56, Central Virginia Home School 55

Walsingham Academy 90, Hampton Christian 46

Phenoms Palmetto Winter Classic=

Concord First Assembly, N.C. 80, Great Bridge Christian Academy 54

Reindeer Games=

New Covenant 84, New Community 51

Smoky Mountain Classic=

Friendship Christian, Tenn. 69, Central Wise 55

Times Dispatch Invitational=

Consolation Semifinal=

Douglas Freeman 71, George Wythe-Richmond 55

St. Christopher’s 55, Trinity Episcopal 48

Semifinal=

Collegiate-Richmond 60, Highland Springs 53

Huguenot 75, Armstrong 60

Tucker Tournament=

Championship=

Henrico 74, J.R. Tucker 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bath County 54, Grace Christian 24

Bluefield, W.Va. 50, Graham 38

Cave Spring 64, Salem 45

Centreville 63, Mount Vernon 31

Chancellor 73, James Monroe 23

Christiansburg 76, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 55

Colgan 55, Osbourn Park 45

Colonial Forge 66, Brooke Point 54

East Rockingham 53, Buffalo Gap 39

Falls Church 48, Wakefield 46

Franklin County 70, Hidden Valley 35

Green Run 50, Granby 15

Handley 56, Skyline 50, OT

Jackson Co., Ky. 65, Eastside 47

Kellam 51, Bayside 38

Landstown 50, Salem-Va. Beach 42

McLean 58, Fairfax 46

Morristown East, Tenn. 63, Ridgeview 56

Ocean Lakes 88, First Colonial 32

Parry McCluer 62, Rockbridge County 22

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 77, Grundy 63

Patriot 43, Potomac 38

Pulaski County 63, Blacksburg 31

Riverbend 53, Massaponax 28

Spotsylvania 52, Caroline 47

Stone Bridge 46, Heritage (Leesburg) 41

TJ-Alexandria 45, Justice 35

Tallwood 59, Frank Cox 44

Thomas Walker 49, Hancock County, Tenn. 32

Tidewater Academy 41, Gateway Christian 30

Turner Ashby 44, Nelson County 27

Washington-Lee 52, George Mason 47

Waynesboro 53, Fluvanna 45

West Point 55, Lancaster 42

William Monroe 65, Madison County 37

Woodrow Wilson 53, Churchland 33

Yorktown 49, W.T. Woodson 40

Arbys Classic=

Lebanon 61, Hedgesville, W.Va. 18

Beach Bash- Bahamas- Loyola Hall=

Woodbridge 51, Holy Child, Md. 39

Bobcat Classic=

Miami Killian, Fla. 36, Carlisle 30

Greensboro Bobcat Classic=

Freedom (South Riding) 81, Community Baptist, N.C. 32

Smoky Mountain Classic=

George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Gallatin Co., Ky. 41

New Site, Miss. 63, Twin Springs 36

Times Dispatch Invitational=

Consolation Semifinal=

Hanover 61, Hermitage 39

Varina 53, Steward School 38

Semifinal=

Monacan 59, Highland Springs 53

Trinity Episcopal 76, Cosby 64

YC Winborn Invitational=

Clover, S.C. 58, Virginia High 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kempsville vs. Maury, ccd.

Lee-Springfield vs. George Marshall, ppd.

