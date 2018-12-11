202.5
School dedicates memorial to slain newspaper employees

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 7:05 pm 12/11/2018 07:05pm
Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of The Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspaper's office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people before police quickly stormed the building and arrested him, police and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland’s journalism school has dedicated a memorial to the five Capital Gazette employees who were shot and killed in an attack on the Annapolis newspaper’s office.

Dozens of people gathered Tuesday for a ceremony dedicating the Capital Gazette Memorial Seminar Room at the university’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A memorial on the wall includes photos of the five colleagues killed in the June 28 shooting: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

The man charged with killing them had a history of harassing the newspaper’s journalists

Hiaasen was an adjunct lecturer at the journalism school. Fischman and McNamara earned their bachelor’s degrees from the university more than three decades ago.

