202.5
Home » Education News » Ohio State students gets…

Ohio State students gets bacon vending machine for finals

By The Associated Press December 7, 2018 9:02 am 12/07/2018 09:02am
13 Shares
The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, and it received bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale. (Thinkstock)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University students can fuel up on pork as they study for finals.

A bacon vending machine has been installed at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences on the university’s Columbus campus. It offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for $1.

The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, and it received bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale.

Proceeds from the machine will go toward Ohio State’s meat science program. Members of the program will be responsible for machine maintenance.

The machine will remain on campus until Dec. 13.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500