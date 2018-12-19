202.5
Maryland lawmakers tell education panel to keep working

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 10:48 pm 12/19/2018 10:48pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Leading Maryland lawmakers are asking a state commission on education to keep working into next year to develop increased funding formulas for K-12 that came with a big price tag.

House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller released a letter Wednesday during a meeting of the commission.

The panel had aimed to submit the recommendations to lawmakers before the start of the 90-day legislative session next month.

Busch and Miller say it would have been difficult for the General Assembly to finish work on both the policy framework of the panel’s recommendations and how to distribute added costs between the state and local jurisdictions in one session. They are asking the commission to create a small working group to keep working through much of next year.

