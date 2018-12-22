BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Benedictine 93, Amelia Academy 77 Chantilly 78, Annandale 64 Charlottesville 58, Monticello 40 Chilhowie 64, Marion 51 Christiansburg 74, Floyd County 64 Covington 62, Eastern Montgomery 34 Dematha, Md. 85, Bishop Ireton…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benedictine 93, Amelia Academy 77
Chantilly 78, Annandale 64
Charlottesville 58, Monticello 40
Chilhowie 64, Marion 51
Christiansburg 74, Floyd County 64
Covington 62, Eastern Montgomery 34
Dematha, Md. 85, Bishop Ireton 45
East Rockingham 75, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 26
Edison 61, Laurel, Md. 49
Elizabethton, Tenn. 62, Union 53
Fairfax 57, Langley 36
Fort Chiswell 70, Rural Retreat 15
Franklin 67, Altavista 63, 2OT
GW-Danville 54, Halifax County 40
Gate City 88, Science Hill, Tenn. 73
George Wythe-Wytheville 91, Tazewell 61
Grayson County 62, Galax 34
Great Bridge 62, Asheville Christian, N.C. 38
Gretna 61, Tunstall 46
Harrisonburg 56, Fort Defiance 25
Hayfield 53, James Robinson 48
Imhotep Charter, Pa. 70, Oak Hill Academy 60
Lake Braddock 87, James Madison 65
Liberty-Bealeton 53, Sherando 39
Louisa 100, Fluvanna 62
Magna Vista 66, Patrick County 61
Manchester 65, Mills Godwin 62
Martinsville 59, Bassett 46
McLean 61, Mount Vernon 34
Middleburg Academy 98, National Collegiate, D.C. 55
Millbrook 55, Fauquier 51
Oakton 52, Yorktown 49
Orange County 67, Madison County 43
Page County 65, Luray 32
Patriot 54, George Marshall 48
Princeton, W.Va. 66, Graham 52
Richlands 71, Twin Valley 64
Riverheads 52, R.E. Lee-Staunton 51
Rye Cove 58, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 44
South Lakes 60, Westfield 42
St. Annes-Belfield 66, Bishop Sullivan 42
St. John’s, D.C. 74, W.T. Woodson 43
Steward School 51, Norfolk Collegiate 48
Stone Bridge 57, Spotswood 54
Stuarts Draft 100, Buffalo Gap 67
Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 67, Kecoughtan 62
Tuscarora 77, Heritage (Leesburg) 64
Warren County 70, James Wood 49
Waynesboro 55, Turner Ashby 41
West Springfield 62, Herndon 60
William Fleming 71, William Byrd 63
2018 Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=
Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Hampton Roads 48
First Colonial 71, Fuqua School 31
Indian River 54, Nansemond-Suffolk 52
Tallwood 56, Carmel 53
Blue Devil Holiday Showcase=
Varina 77, Lloyd Bird 58
Bobcat Classic=
Sagemont, Fla. 71, Carlisle 54
Carolina Forest Panther Classic=
Handley 49, Carvers Bay, S.C. 38
City Of Palms Classic=
Olive Branch, Miss. 74, Paul VI 72
Crown Town Classic Tournament=
Va. Episcopal 46, Hickory, N.C. 44
Emerald Coast 16=
Sophie B. Wright, La. 54, John Marshall 53
Wheeler, Ga. 72, Bishop O’Connell 56
Glen Allen Invitational=
Glen Allen 62, Powhatan 42
Matoaca 74, Midlothian 48
Goochland Holiday Invitational=
Broadway 53, Goochland 40
King William 69, Buckingham County 61
KSA Holiday Classic=
Consolation=
Montour, Pa. 67, Auburn 42
Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort Holiday Classic=
Rock Ridge 61, Franklin, Ohio 42
Peninsula Catholic Holiday Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Central Virginia Home School 62, Hampton Christian 46
Isle of Wight Academy 53, Southampton Academy 40
Semifinal=
Peninsula Catholic 81, Greenbrier Christian 62
Walsingham Academy 73, Veritas 29
Times dispatch Invitational=
3rd Place=
Highland Springs 86, Armstrong 78
5th Place=
Trinity Episcopal 70, Douglas Freeman 67
7th Place=
George Wythe-Richmond 62, St. Christopher’s 57
Championship=
Collegiate-Richmond 63, Huguenot 43
Westchester Country Day School Tournament=
Carrboro, N.C. 68, Woodberry Forest 64, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
J.I. Burton vs. Honaker, ppd.
Lebanon vs. Abingdon, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 63, Bland County 45
Carlisle 62, Piedmont Classical, N.C. 18
Chantilly 49, Annandale 44
Charlottesville 61, Monticello 31
Chilhowie 47, Marion 43
E.C. Glass 45, Nelson County 39
East Rockingham 47, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 25
Eastern Montgomery 32, James River-Buchanan 23
Fluvanna 59, Louisa 39
Fort Defiance 49, Harrisonburg 34
GW-Danville 46, Halifax County 38
Galax 39, Grayson County 18
Handley 47, Kettle Run 24
James Madison 48, Lake Braddock 38
James Robinson 50, Hayfield 45
James Wood 61, Warren County 14
King’s Fork 66, Norcom 57
Lebanon 53, Sullivan South, Tenn. 42
Lord Botetourt 83, Abingdon 68
Madison County 44, Orange County 42
Magna Vista 66, Patrick County 53
Martinsville 56, Bassett 29
Millbrook 55, Fauquier 18
Oakton 39, Yorktown 31
Page County 60, Luray 49
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 66, Rye Cove 37
Paul VI 60, Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 15
Potomac 75, Mountain View 60
Radford 63, Alleghany 52
Richlands 46, Twin Valley 32
Riverheads 57, R.E. Lee-Staunton 44
Rural Retreat 47, Fort Chiswell 43
Science Hill, Tenn. 56, Gate City 20
Sherando 34, Liberty-Bealeton 26
South County 62, Langley 50
South Lakes 66, Westfield 39
Strasburg 43, Moorefield, W.Va. 40
Stuarts Draft 61, Wilson Memorial 55
Turner Ashby 44, Waynesboro 39
Tuscarora 73, Heritage (Leesburg) 51
Union 54, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37
West Potomac 59, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 45
West Springfield 47, Herndon 29
William Fleming 59, William Byrd 52
Woodrow Wilson 53, Churchland 33
2018 Atlantic Shores Christmas Classic=
Bishop Sullivan 49, Veritas Christian Academy 45
Indian River 67, Atlantic Shores Christian 35
Bobcat Classic=
Freedom (South Riding) 59, Math And Science School At Garinger, N.C. 26
Crescom Invitational=
Bishop O’Connell 76, Hickory Ridge, N.C. 44
Heritage Holiday Tournament=
Ridgeview 63, Indianapolis Trailblazers Homeschool, Ind. 56
Smoky Mountain Classic=
Central Wise 47, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 41
George Wythe-Wytheville 51, South Doyle, Tenn. 30
Paris, Ky. 51, Eastside 43
Times dispatch Invitational=
3rd Place=
Highland Springs 63, Cosby 52
5th Place=
Varina 51, Hanover 46
7th Place=
Steward School 50, Hermitage 38
Championship=
Trinity Episcopal 87, Monacan 55
YC Winborn Tournament=
Fort Mill, S.C. 41, Virginia High 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
J.I. Burton vs. John Battle, ccd.
