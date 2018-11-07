‘Reprehensible’ anti-Semitic flyers found at university

202
By The Associated Press November 7, 2018 9:13 am 11/07/2018 09:13am
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Officials at the University of Rochester say dozens of anti-Semitic flyers have been found on campus.

WHAM-TV reports the flyers were found Monday morning on a printer at the Susan B. Anthony Institute for Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies on the university’s River Campus.

University spokeswoman Sara Miller says the messages are “reprehensible and cowardly, and they are contrary to the university’s values.”

Miller says the university’s Department of Public Safety is working with law enforcement to investigate.

The discovery of the flyers comes one week after a swastika was found inside an elevator on at the Eastman School of Music in downtown Rochester.

Dean Jamal Rossi says any expressions of bias or hatred is “simply not acceptable.”

