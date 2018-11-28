Man in hazing death refuses to provide cellphone password

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana State University student charged with negligent homicide in the hazing death of a fraternity pledge is refusing to provide prosecutors with his cellphone password. The Advocate reports…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana State University student charged with negligent homicide in the hazing death of a fraternity pledge is refusing to provide prosecutors with his cellphone password.

The Advocate reports prosecutors have filed a motion asking a judge to order 20-year-old Matthew Alexander Naquin to provide the password. But Naquin’s lawyers say such an order would violate Naquin’s constitutional right against self-incrimination. The motion is set to go before a judge Tuesday.

Naquin is charged in the death of 18-year-old Max Gruver, who died last year after a Phi Delta Theta hazing ritual that required pledges to chug hard liquor.

Naquin’s cellphone was seized through a court order, and LSU police say he was in charge of the hazing ritual. Naquin’s lawyers say his phone isn’t related to the ritual.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.