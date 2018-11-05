202
Library exhibit features letters written by WWI soldiers

By The Associated Press November 5, 2018 6:19 am 11/05/2018 06:19am
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Firsthand accounts of World War I from American soldiers are part of a new exhibition at the University of Michigan’s William L. Clements Library in Ann Arbor.

Handwritten letters, death reports, postcards and photographs are on display in the library’s Avenir Foundation Reading Room until April 26, 2019.

The school says “‘Over There’ With the American Expeditionary Forces in France During the Great War” provides glimpses of the day-to-day lives, longings and horrific realities of war the soldiers experienced on the Western Front.

Clements archivist and exhibition curator Louis Miller says about two million men and women served with the American Expeditionary Forces overseas during World War I. More than 53,000 died from combat.

