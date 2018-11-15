202.5
Free event designed to spark interest in science, technology

By The Associated Press November 15, 2018 4:36 am 11/15/2018 04:36am
PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia State University is offering a new event for children designed to spark interest in science, technology, engineering, agriculture and math.

STEAM Fest will be held at the VSU Multipurpose Center on Jan. 26.

As many as 300 students and their parents are expected to participate in hands-on activities and experiments, and to design and build products. The event is free and open to the public.

STEM is an integral part of Virginia’s K-12 curriculum.

STEAM Fest is based on STEM NOLA, a New Orleans-based nonprofit organization that delivers STEM programs, events and activities in underserved communities.

