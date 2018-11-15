Florida school massacre panel to hear from criticized deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The then-sheriff’s deputy on campus during the Florida high school massacre is scheduled to testify before a state commission investigating the shooting. Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson is subpoenaed…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The then-sheriff’s deputy on campus during the Florida high school massacre is scheduled to testify before a state commission investigating the shooting.

Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson is subpoenaed to appear Thursday before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.

Members are expected to ask why he didn’t enter the building where 17 people died Feb. 14 and try to stop the shooter. Panel members said Wednesday that he was “not a real cop” and “a coward.”

Peterson told investigators he didn’t know where the shots were coming from and that he heard only two or three. His attorney did not respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel and school Superintendent Robert Runcie are scheduled to testify after Peterson.

