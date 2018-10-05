202
Home » Education News » Virginia awards $6 million…

Virginia awards $6 million for school security upgrades

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 4:52 am 10/05/2018 04:52am
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, Virginia Gov-elect, Ralph Northam, address a group of journalists in Glen Allen, Virginia. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is awarding $6 million to public schools to pay for security upgrades.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the grants Thursday, saying the money would go to more than 100 school divisions.

Northam said the funds would be used for video monitoring systems, metal detectors, locks, and other uses.

The state’s school security grant program was created in 2013 and has funded nearly 3,000 new projects and system upgrades.

The program prioritizes schools lacking modern security equipment, schools with high numbers of offenses, and schools lacking funds to pay for upgrades.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Local News ralph northam school safety school security Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500