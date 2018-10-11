Trump visit to university sparks opposition from faculty

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Eastern Kentucky University has sparked opposition at the school. Trump’s campaign is planning a rally Saturday to support Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, who’s in…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Eastern Kentucky University has sparked opposition at the school.

Trump’s campaign is planning a rally Saturday to support Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, who’s in a tight race with Democrat Amy McGrath for the Sixth District seat.

News outlets report 120 faculty and staff signed a letter sent Wednesday to university President Michael Benson and the Board of Regents. It says they object to Trump’s campaign “which has consistently, openly, and unambiguously attacked the values of inquiry, learning, and free speech” that are central to higher education.

English professor Gerald Nachtwey says the opposition isn’t political. He says faculty support free speech on campus even when they disagree with the viewpoint.

Benson said the school’s freedom of speech policies require open use of the facilities.

