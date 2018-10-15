202
Trial beginning on suit alleging Harvard admissions bias

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 8:53 am 10/15/2018 08:53am
FILE - In this March 7, 2017 file photo, rowers paddle down the Charles River past the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. A lawsuit alleging racial discrimination against Asian American applicants in Harvard's admissions process is heading to trial in Boston's federal court on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Harvard denies any discrimination, saying it considers race as one of many factors when considering applicants. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (AP) — One side says Harvard University’s admissions process unfairly excludes academically talented Asian-Americans in favor of students from other races.

Harvard denies any discrimination and says it considers race as only one of many factors as they select from thousands of applicants a year.

Now, the case is going to trial .

Opening statements are scheduled Monday in federal court in Boston in the lawsuit brought by Virginia-based Students for Fair Admissions.

The case carries implications for many other colleges that also say they consider race to admit a diverse mix of students.

