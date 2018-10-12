Teacher suspended after saying Trump aide ate glue as child

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school district has suspended a teacher who recounted how a senior aide to President Trump ate glue as a third-grader. Nikki Fiske told the Hollywood Reporter that…

Nikki Fiske told the Hollywood Reporter that when Stephen Miller was a student in her classroom, he was a loner with a messy desk who played with glue. She calls Miller “a strange dude.”

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District placed Fiske on “home assignment” while it decides what to do, if anything, about the disclosures. The district says it’s concerned about the public release of student information.

The 72-year-old Fiske could not be reached for comment.

Miller, who was taught by Fiske in 1993, grew up to be a senior adviser at the White House.

