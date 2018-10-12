202
Home » Education News » Teacher suspended after saying…

Teacher suspended after saying Trump aide ate glue as child

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 11:26 am 10/12/2018 11:26am
Share
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. A California school district has suspended a teacher who recounted how Miller ate glue as a third-grader. Nikki Fiske told the Hollywood Reporter that when Miller was a student in her Santa Monica, Calif., classroom, he was a loner with a messy desk who played with glue. The Los Angeles Times says the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District placed Fiske on "home assignment" while it decides what to do, if anything, about the disclosures. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school district has suspended a teacher who recounted how a senior aide to President Trump ate glue as a third-grader.

Nikki Fiske told the Hollywood Reporter that when Stephen Miller was a student in her classroom, he was a loner with a messy desk who played with glue. She calls Miller “a strange dude.”

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District placed Fiske on “home assignment” while it decides what to do, if anything, about the disclosures. The district says it’s concerned about the public release of student information.

The 72-year-old Fiske could not be reached for comment.

Miller, who was taught by Fiske in 1993, grew up to be a senior adviser at the White House.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Government News National News White House
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500