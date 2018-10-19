202
Home » Education News » School cook who added…

School cook who added kangaroo meat to chili loses job

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 10:16 am 10/19/2018 10:16am
Share

POTTER, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska school cook who mixed kangaroo meat into chili he made for students has lost his job.

Potter-Dix Schools Superintendent Mike Williams said Thursday that Kevin Frei, the junior/senior high school’s head cook in Potter, no longer works for the district.

Williams said in a letter to parents Wednesday that Frei told him he’d augmented the chili’s beef on Oct. 10 with kangaroo meat because it is lean and nutritious. Williams says the meat came from a food distributor that must meet federal requirements.

Williams says he doesn’t think the kangaroo meat was unhealthy or dangerous, but that it is “without a doubt not a normal staple of our diet.”

He apologized for any anxiety the exotic ingredient may have caused and vowed that such incidents will not recur.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500