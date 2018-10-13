New documentary on Parkland shooting shows graphic footage

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The first full length documentary on the Florida school shooting that left 17 dead shows graphic cellphone footage from inside the school and much of it is not blurred. Charlie Minn…

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The first full length documentary on the Florida school shooting that left 17 dead shows graphic cellphone footage from inside the school and much of it is not blurred.

Charlie Minn is the director of “Parkland: Inside Building 12”, a graphic, two-hour retelling of the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The show opened Friday in Davie to a small, private audience that included survivors.

Minn convinced students to share their videos with him. He originally didn’t blur any of the videos, saying people should see the full impact. But after a parent advocacy group complained, he decided to blur the images of the deceased victims. The second half of the film profiles the victims.

The Miami Herald reports survivor Maddy Wilford, who was shot twice, spoke during a town hall type meeting after the screening.

