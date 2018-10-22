Kentucky school system gets extra security post-threats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school system says state and local authorities are providing extra security following the arrest of a man who state police say made “credible and imminent” threats. The Lexington Herald-Leader…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky school system says state and local authorities are providing extra security following the arrest of a man who state police say made “credible and imminent” threats.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Anderson County school district will have extra security throughout Monday. Authorities say they believe they saved lives by arresting a heavily armed man named Dylan Jarrell last week on charges including terroristic threatening.

The 20-year-old Jarrell is accused of threatening schools and having a detailed plan of attack. He was arrested while leaving his home Thursday. State police Commissioner Rick Sanders has said Jarrell “was caught backing out of his driveway with the tools he needed to commit this heinous act.”

Police have said evidence suggests he was heading to a school. Classes were canceled Friday.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.