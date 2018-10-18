202
Journal retracts stem cell work by former Harvard scientist

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 11:33 am 10/18/2018 11:33am
The New England Journal of Medicine has retracted a 2011 study and is investigating two earlier ones describing stem cell research by a former Harvard Medical School scientist, Dr. Piero Anversa.

Harvard and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where Anversa had worked, have called for the retraction of dozens of articles involving him after a review found evidence that data may have been fabricated or falsified and images altered.

The Associated Press was among the many news organizations that reported the studies published in the journal in 2001, 2002 and 2011. They described how the heart and lungs might be able to help repair themselves by growing new cells, a notion that overturned decades of thinking in the field.

Anversa couldn’t be reached for comment. A message sent to his last known email address said the account was no longer active.

