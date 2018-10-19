Ex-fraternity president to stand trial for 2nd alleged rape

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The ex-president of a suspended Temple University fraternity has been ordered to stand trial for a second alleged sexual assault. A judge ordered 21-year-old Ari Goldstein to stand trial Thursday on charges…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The ex-president of a suspended Temple University fraternity has been ordered to stand trial for a second alleged sexual assault.

A judge ordered 21-year-old Ari Goldstein to stand trial Thursday on charges of rape, sexual assault, unlawful restraint and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. A charge of false imprisonment was dismissed.

Goldstein’s attorney Perry de Marco Sr. says the two had sex on several occasions before the alleged November incident.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports de Marco described the allegations as part of “the ‘MeToo’ bandwagon.”

Goldstein is facing separate charges including attempted sexual assault for a February encounter in which a woman says he tried to force her to have oral sex.

Temple University officials suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi in April after at least three women said they were sexually assaulted at the frat house.

