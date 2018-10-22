202
Clemson: 6 still hospitalized after party floor collapse

By The Associated Press October 22, 2018 1:06 pm 10/22/2018 01:06pm
Police tape surrounds an apartment complex after a floor collapsed early Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, during a party in Clemson, S.C., near the campus of Clemson University. (Mollie Simon/The Independent-Mail via AP)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — A school spokesman said six Clemson University students remain hospitalized after they were hurt during a weekend party when the floor collapsed at the clubhouse of an off-campus housing complex.

Clemson police said 30 people were hurt early Sunday when the floor gave way during jumping and dancing at The Woodlands of Clemson clubhouse.

The university said 29 of the 30 were Clemson students. Clemson associate vice president Joe Galbraith told news outlets Monday that six were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Clemson planning and code director Todd Steadman said there was an occupancy limit of 135 people for the upstairs portion of the clubhouse that collapsed. He says the school is reviewing security video to determine how many people were on the floor when it failed.

