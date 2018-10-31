202
Central Michigan shooting suspect found competent for trial

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 2:42 pm 10/31/2018 02:42pm
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan college student charged with fatally shooting his parents in his dorm room has been found competent for trial.

WNEM-TV and MLive.com report Wednesday that James Davis Jr.’s trial date has not yet been set.

Davis Jr. was 19 when James Davis Sr. and Diva Davis, of Plainfield, Illinois, were slain March 2 on the Central Michigan University campus in Mount Pleasant.

Davis Jr. was captured after a 16-hour manhunt. He’s charged with two counts of open murder.

The night before the shootings, he told police someone was out to kill him and exhibited erratic behavior.

His court-appointed attorney said in April that Davis Jr. would receive treatment in an attempt to have him become competent for trial.

