7 linked to prostitution case involving Georgia university

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 7:34 pm 10/19/2018 07:34pm
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia prosecutors have issued seven arrest warrants in a prostitution case linked to Fort Valley State University.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports prosecutors said Friday that warrants were issued earlier this week for former FVSU executive assistant to the president Alecia Johnson and six men.

Johnson, who was also the graduate adviser to a sorority on campus, faces six counts of pimping. She also faces six counts of prostitution as well as conspiracy to commit fiduciary theft stemming from allegations she conspired to take scholarship money.

The men each face charges of pandering and solicitation of sodomy stemming from conduct alleged to have occurred in 2017 and 2018. It’s unclear if students were involved.

Officials announced in April they were investigating sexual misconduct and hazing at Fort Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Macon.

