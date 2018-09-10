202
Teen arrested in fatal shooting at Alabama McDonald’s

By The Associated Press September 10, 2018 4:09 am 09/10/2018 04:09am
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police say a teenager has been arrested in the shooting at an Alabama McDonald’s near Auburn University that left one person dead and four others wounded.

News outlets report the 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday and charged with murder. Authorities have not released the teen’s name, but a statement by Auburn police says he’s being charged as an adult.

Auburn police say the charges stem from a shooting early Sunday that killed 20-year-old Evan Mikale Wilson, of Tuskegee. Police say the shooting wasn’t random and followed an altercation.

Three other people were wounded in the shooting and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded and flown to a hospital in Columbus. Authorities haven’t released their names.

It’s unclear if the 17-year-old has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

