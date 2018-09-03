Shooting victim’s father still 2nd in election after recount

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school board member has maintained her lead over the father of a student slain in a high school mass shooting. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that incumbent…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school board member has maintained her lead over the father of a student slain in a high school mass shooting.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that incumbent Donna Korn maintained a majority of votes after a Broward County election recount.

Korn received 50.43 percent of the vote, while Ryan Petty received 30.97 percent of the vote.

Petty’s daughter Alaina was among 17 students and staff slain in the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Korn needed to stay above 50 percent to avoid a November runoff and keep a countywide seat on the nine-member board.

The Board of Elections is expected to certify the results Tuesday.

Lori Alhadeff, the mother of another Parkland victim, defeated two other candidates for an open school board seat representing the Parkland area.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.