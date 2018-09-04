202
Police: Student found with handgun seemed mentally unstable

By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 1:21 pm 09/04/2018 01:21pm
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Police say a student found with a gun at a suburban Atlanta college appeared to be mentally unstable.

News outlets quote an arrest warrant as saying officers discovered Kenneth Glover with the .45-caliber handgun in his backpack at Kennesaw State University on Aug. 29. Glover’s mother had called police and told them he suffers from bipolar disorder, wasn’t on his medication and needed help.

Glover was taken to a psychiatric hospital. The warrant says a school psychologist told police that Glover said he would shoot people.

Police say in a message alerting the university’s campus that the warrant was for possession of an unlicensed firearm. They say there’s no evidence he made any threats toward specific individuals or the community.

It’s unclear if Glover has a lawyer who could comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

