Correction: Ole Miss Journalism-Racist Comment story

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — In a story Sept. 25 about the University of Mississippi, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the university is trying to speed up the process of removing a donor’s name from the journalism school. The university is trying to speed up the process of considering the removal. AP also erroneously reported that campus councils will ask the College Board to remove the donor’s name. The councils could vote on that, and then the chancellor could make a request to the College Board.

A corrected version of the story and headline is below:

Ole Miss considers removal of donor’s name after flap

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi is trying to speed up the process of considering whether to remove a donor’s name from its journalism school after his Facebook post that drew backlash as being racist.

Ed Meek last week requested his name be removed from the Meek School of Journalism and New Media. He did so days after posting photos of two black women in short dresses and suggesting that they exemplify problems that could cause declining property values.

The women were Ole Miss students who said they dressed up after a football game. Both said his post was offensive.

Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter says Tuesday that campus councils could vote on a recommendation to remove Meek’s name from the journalism school, where Meek and his wife donated $5.3 million in 2009. If the councils approve the recommendation, Vitter could ask the College Board to complete the process of removal.

