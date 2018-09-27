202
Home » Education News » Official: Campus nooses prompted…

Official: Campus nooses prompted by approach of Halloween

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 4:35 pm 09/27/2018 04:35pm
Share

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A university official says a student suspended for tying two nooses on an Alabama campus and leaving them hanging in a tree did so because it’s getting close to Halloween.

A vice president for the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Michael Mitchell, says the student admitted making the nooses, which were fashioned from ropes that were already hanging from a limb. The ropes had apparently been used to suspend a sign earlier.

Mitchell said Thursday the student told authorities he didn’t realize a noose could be offensive to black students and “teared up” when told it could be.

The student has been suspended from class and banned from campus. A contract worker at the school was fired after sending a racially insensitive tweet about the incident.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500