Gun raffle for high school soccer team bothers ex-students

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A gun raffle for a Georgia high school soccer team has drawn criticism from former students.

The Telegraph of Macon reports some former students of Dodge County High School are bothered after learning through Facebook that 30 guns were being raffled in September to benefit the soccer team. A raffle organizer says they’re trying to raise money to help with uniforms and feed kids on out-of-town trips.

Organizers believe the raffle is a great idea, but alumna including Crystal Velasquez and Lena Smith Nations opposed it.

The rules of raffle state that winners must pass a background check.

In the raffle, 1,000 tickets will be sold at $30 each. Each ticket has three numbers, and winners will be picked based on the Georgia Lottery Cash 3 daily drawing.

