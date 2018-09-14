Group at Univ. of Md. billed as safe space for white students

A group called "White Awake" at the University of Maryland's Counseling Center is seeking to serve as a safe space for white students to discuss race, but a promotional flyer for the group has some questioning its intentions.

Citing a news release, WJZ-TV reported Friday that the group seeks to promote anti-racism and help white students become more culturally competent, but a promotional flyer for the group has some questioning its intentions.

A flyer posted on social media reads: “Do you sometimes feel uncomfortable and confused before, during, or after interactions with racial and ethnic minorities?”

The counseling center has announced that they’ll stop using the flyer, noting that it wasn’t clear enough in conveying the group’s purpose of promoting anti-racism and becoming a better ally. The counseling center also said they’re open to changing the group’s name.

